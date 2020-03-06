Mansfield ISD Coronavirus Information

Superintendent Kimberley Cantu On Coronavirus Precautions in Mansfield ISD

At the moment, Mansfied ISD is the first ISD we are aware of in our coverage area that has addressed spring break travel to areas the CDC has classified as level 2 or 3. We should note CDC classifies Level 2 travel warnings as “practice enhanced precautions”. Level 3 travel warnings, CDC recommends you avoid all nonessential travel.

Mansfield ISD’s top priority is the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

Please be assured that MISD health professionals have been proactively monitoring information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) since the start of the outbreak.

The district does not have any suspected cases of coronavirus, and there is no immediate concern about the virus for students and staff.

Nevertheless, staff members are monitoring the situation and proactively initiating preventative cleaning and health education as necessary out of an abundance of caution.

MISD also works closely with Tarrant County Public Health to stay aware of the latest local developments. The district will continue to monitor recommendations from Tarrant County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the situation evolves.

Spring Break Travel & Precautions

As we approach Spring Break, we understand that many families may be traveling to various places. The CDC has developed an interactive map in which families may view a risk assessment by country. For families and staff members who are traveling to a country that CDC has classified as Level 2 or Level 3, please make your school nurse aware of it before returning to school so that the proper measures can be taken.

While the immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to prevent the spread of this illness and other contagious diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Use good coughing and sneezing etiquette.

Properly dispose of used tissue in the proper containers.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home from school or work if you are sick, especially if running a fever.

Please be advised that we will continue to strictly enforce our policy of requiring children with a fever to stay home until fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicine. Also, remember to report any absences due to illness to your child’s school as soon as possible.

If you have any additional questions or concerns about coronavirus, please contact your campus principal.

COVID-19 Resources

More detailed information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 is available on the websites below. A fact sheet from the CDC is also available.

Tarrant County Public Health

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health.html

Texas Department of State Health Services

https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– Travel Information for COVID-19

– Interactive Risk Assessment by Country

– Cleaning Products List for COVID-19

World Health Organization

https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

