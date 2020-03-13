BREAKING City Of DeSoto CLOSES Senior Activity Center

After careful consideration, and with an abundance of caution, the City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation have determined that it is in the best interest of our Senior participants and staff to temporarily suspend the operations of DeSoto Senior Activity Center, 204 Lion St, DeSoto, TX, due to the current national situation concerning Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closure takes place immediately and will extend through March 27th.

Center management will monitor the situation on an ongoing basis and will stay in regular contact with our national, state and local partners to share information and coordinate efforts to protect our Senior residents from the spread of the Coronavirus.

Extended Free Play Hours At DeSoto Recreation Center For DeSoto Residents

DeSoto Parks & Recreation has also announced that the DeSoto Recreation Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX, has extended its free play hours in their gymnasiums due to the extension of Spring Break recently ordered by DeSoto ISD. Only DeSoto residents who possess membership cards will be able to enter the facility. However, no more than 50 patrons will be allowed in the recreation center’s individual gyms at any one time. Parks also requests that each patron observes proper social distancing guidelines called for at present to ensure everyone’s health and safety

