A Special Place To Play In Grand Prairie

Innovative Play Space In Grand Prairie Opens Phase 1

GRAND PRAIRIE – A few weeks ago, Phase one of what is set to be Texas’ largest specialized playground opened in Grand Prairie. PlayGrand Adventures is coined an “innovative play space” with the park featuring a variety of adaptive/inclusive elements that provide enriching and accessible play for children and adults of all abilities.

“In addition to visiting and studying adaptive/all-access parks in Texas and California, we gathered community input and established a local medical review committee to guide us in our equipment selection,” Cheryl De Leon, Director of the Grand Prairie Parks, Arts, and Recreation Department said. “There is also an extensive community thumbprint throughout the park. This is in the form of more than 1,700 hand painted tiles that were created by Grand Prairie students, local service club members, and other Grand Prairie citizens.”

The 10-acre, multi-million dollar project is the newest destination to come online at the 172-acre EpicCentral Grand Prairie Campus. It was funded and created with widespread support from the community.

Largest Public Playground In Southwestern US

That means when the multi-phase project is complete it will not only be the largest specialized playground in Texas, but one of the largest public playgrounds in the southwestern U.S.

The playground will feature nine planned play and discovery zones. Many of these zones will introduce one-of-a-kind structures or play opportunities. There was also an eye toward encouraging social and cognitive development as well as physical activity in a visually vibrant, multi-sensory environment during the playground’s creation.

Phase 1 opened in late January and is home to two areas. Adventure Hill – high intensity climbing, swinging, and spinning – and Adventure Zone, part of the fun physical challenges of varying heights sections of the park.

Designed by Dallas-based TBG Partners, the playground was constructed by Hill & Wilkinson under the supervision of the City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts, and Recreation Department.

Corporate sponsors of PlayGrand Adventures include Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Spine Hospital Arlington; Hill & Wilkinson Construction Company; Stripe-A-Zone; Lockheed Martin; Grand Prairie Sports Facilities Development Corporation; Grand Prairie Independent School District, and many others.

City Continues Growth With New Amenities

GP Mayor Ron Jensen said this project is just one of the latest entries in a growing list of Grand Prairie destinations and amenities.

“In the last few years, we’ve opened a resort-quality indoor water park, an enormous state-of-the-industry recreation center, new dining destinations and retail, and there is still much more to come,” Jensen said. “All these developments benefit our local economy and provide amenities that enrich the lives of our residents and visitors, but PlayGrand Adventures is extra special. It gives us an enormous amount of pride to know that Grand Prairie is now a place where kids and adults with special needs can enjoy a free outdoor playground experience that they’ve likely never been able to access before—an experience that they can’t get anywhere else.”

The final version of PlayGrand Adventures will also be home to the play and discovery zones; Tranquil Adventures, Adventure Village, Adventure Stars, Adventure Challenge, Adventure Sports, Adventure Zone, Natural Adventures, Woodland Adventures, and the Adventure Hill. These are being designed with a blend of custom-manufactured and naturalistic play components. It will incorporate a variety of materials and emphasize inclusive play.

The City of Grand Prairie owns EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Its located along the southern corridor of State Highway 161. Once complete, the park will draw an estimated 250,000 or more users each year.

