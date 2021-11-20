Macy’s Launches First-Ever NFT Series To Celebrate 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade

Facebook

The world-famous holiday event celebrates its 95th anniversary with a special drop of 9,500 free NFT artworks featuring iconic balloons from its rich legacy in support of Make-A-Wish®

For every generation, the iconic Macy’s (NYSE:M) Thanksgiving Day Parade® creates lasting memories that touch millions. In celebration of its 95th march, the magic of the Macy’s Parade will take on new form, as one-of-a kind digital collectibles with the launch of 9,510 limited edition NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) powered by Sweet. Featuring balloons from the Parade’s nine-decade legacy, the NFTs will support Make-A-Wish® with a special auction and after-market donations set to benefit the organization.

“As we celebrate our rich legacy, 95 years in the making, we were struck by the unique place the Parade holds in pop culture, always evolving and reflecting the greatest characters and artists of each generation,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “To celebrate that history, we created art in a new form through NFTs that would bring the magic of the Parade to a new generation while raising funds for our partner Make-A-Wish.”

Designed by REOMETRY, a digital agency led by NFT artists REO and Seth Brown, the NFTs are based on Macy’s archival and creative content. The generative artworks will feature one of ten Macy’s balloons, covering legacy characters and ornamental figures that have appeared over the course of the Parade’s 95-year history, from the late 1920s through today.

To kick-off the celebration, a special auction will begin on Friday, November 19, featuring 10 Epic Macy’s Parade NFTs, which are unique 1 of 1 designs. The Macy’s Parade NFT auction launches on Friday, November 19 at 12:00 AM ET and runs through Tuesday, November 30 at 11:59 PM ET. Accessible via macys.com/NFT, 100 percent of the proceeds generated from the auction of these 10 Epic digital collectibles will benefit Make-A-Wish. In addition, Macy’s has structured the smart contracts of each Macy’s Parade NFT such that any sale of a Macy’s Parade NFT in the after-market on compatible marketplaces will generate an additional 10 percent donation to Make-A-Wish.

The limited-edition free Macy’s Parade NFTs Launch on Thursday, November 25

Parade fans nationwide, will have the opportunity to secure and claim one of the free Macy’s Parade generative NFTs beginning on Thursday, November 25 at approximately 10:00 AM ET, as they enjoy the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live in New York City or viewing in homes nationwide. The free NFTs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. As fans claim their NFTs they will also have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win $10,000 (See macys.com/NFT for official entry rules and regulations. No purchase or claim to an NFT collectible is necessary to enter. Sweepstakes ends on Tuesday, November 30 at 11:59 PM ET).

Powered by Sweet’s consumer-first NFT platform and built atop the sustainable Polygon blockchain, these NFTs will be carbon-neutral and easy for all Parade fans to collect, trade and sell. If NFT owners decide to sell their Macy’s Parade NFTs in the NFT after-market on compatible marketplaces, 10 percent of any sales generated will be donated to Make-A-Wish, in perpetuity. This means that any time one of these unique 1 of 1 NFTs are sold, a 10 percent residual fee from the sale price will automatically be donated to Make-A-Wish.

Classic, Rare or Ultra Rare Macy’s Parade NFTs

By employing NFT technology in this way, Macy’s is forging a path of charitable contributions that goes far beyond what traditional methods can achieve. The 9,500-piece free generative Macy’s Parade NFTs will be distributed to Parade fans randomly and will come in various degrees of rarity including Classic, Rare, or Ultra Rare.

The Macy’s Parade NFT initiative was produced by Macy’s in partnership with media agency Spark Foundry and Sweet.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City, airs on NBC & Telemundo on Thursday, November 25 from 9:00 AM – Noon, in all time zones, and can be streamed on Peacock®. For information on the annual holiday spectacle visit macys.com/parade and follow the conversation by following @macys on various social platform or get involved in the conversation with #macysparade.

About Macy’s

For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value, and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition.

We celebrate occasions big and small and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

About Sweet

New York-based Sweet is a highly scalable, consumer-friendly, and environmentally conscious Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by top consumer and entertainment brands worldwide. Sweet has pioneered new, immersive, user-friendly NFT experiences enabling clients to deliver highly gamified NFT experiences in-venue, on mobile or at home, driving both revenue and consumer engagement. For more information, please visit Sweet.io.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because each step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.