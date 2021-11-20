Black Friday, Cyber Monday Sales On Beauty Products

Facebook

Black Friday: 11/25-11/28, 35% off sitewide with Code: THANKS35 Cyber Monday: 11/29-11/30, 40% off sitewide + ornament with Code: MONDAY40 Cyber Week: 12/1-12/4, 35% off sitewide with Code: CYBERS35



COCO & EVE

Black Friday:

From 11/22 thru 11/28 Coco & Eve will be offerings up to 50% off site wide and an extra 15% off of shoppers are signed up to Coco & Eve’s mailing list at https://www.cocoandeve.com

Cyber Monday:

From 11/29 thru 12/3 Coco & Eve will be offerings up to 50% off site wide, an extra 15% off of shoppers are signed up to Coco & Eve’s mailing list and a free gift in cart at https://www.cocoandeve.com

Benefit Cosmetics

Cyber Week Deals:

BenefitCosmetics.com:

BenefitCosmetics.com Black Friday: 30% off site wide + free shipping

11/21 – 11/27

BenefitCosmetics.com Cyber Monday: 30% off site wide + free shipping

11/28 – 12/1

Sephora:

Sephora Cyber Week Deal: 50% off 24-HR Brow Setter

Timing: 11/22 – 11/26

SRP $12 (value $24)

Sephora Black Friday: $15 BadGal Bang Booster set (1 full size + 1 mini Bad Gal Bang)

Timing: 11/24 – 11/27

SRP $15 (value $39)

Sephora They’re Real! Magnet Mascara BOGO deal (free mini mascara with purchase of full size mascara)

Timing: 11/30 – 12/5

SRP: $26 (value $39)

Ulta

Ulta Black Friday: $10 Roller Lash Mascara (full size)

Timing: 11/23 – 11/27

SRP $10 (value $26)

Ulta 3 minis for $30 deal

Timing: 11/28 – 12/24

SRP $30 (value: $36 – $51)

Ulta exclusive Cyber Monday Deal: 50% Off POREfessional Super Setter Spray (full size only)

Timing: 11/29 only

*Online only

SRP $16 (value $32)

Nordstrom:

Nordstrom Black Friday 2021 Exclusive Set

Contents: Full size BadGal Bang + Full size POREfessional

Timing: 11/24

SRP $22 (value $58)

Nordstrom 40% off Precisely, My Brow Pencil (full size)

Timing: 11/24 – 11/29

SRP $14.40 (value $24)

Macy’s: Black Friday (11/23-11/28)

50% off Hoola Bronzer Bash – online and in-store

50% off Precisely Pals – online only

$10 They’re Real! Mascara (full size) – online and in-store

Timing: 11/23 – 11/27

SRP $10 (value $26)

Cyber Monday (11/28-11/29) – online only

50% off Cheekleaders Pink Squad

50% off Cheek Stars

Brow Microfilling Pen

HSN:

HSN Exclusive Smart Deal: They’re Real! Mascara Duo (They’re Real! Mascara + They’re Real! Magnet Mascara Mini)

Timing: 11/30 – 12/8

SRP $27.50 (value $67)

Belk

Cyber Monday Sale (11/28-11/30)

50% off BADgal Bang Full size