Black Friday, Cyber Monday Sales On Beauty Products

AHAVA
- Black Friday: 11/25-11/28, 35% off sitewide with Code: THANKS35
- Cyber Monday: 11/29-11/30, 40% off sitewide + ornament with Code: MONDAY40
- Cyber Week: 12/1-12/4, 35% off sitewide with Code: CYBERS35
COCO & EVE
Black Friday:
From 11/22 thru 11/28 Coco & Eve will be offerings up to 50% off site wide and an extra 15% off of shoppers are signed up to Coco & Eve’s mailing list at https://www.cocoandeve.com
Cyber Monday:
From 11/29 thru 12/3 Coco & Eve will be offerings up to 50% off site wide, an extra 15% off of shoppers are signed up to Coco & Eve’s mailing list and a free gift in cart at https://www.cocoandeve.com
Benefit Cosmetics
- The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar($65, $140 value)
- Contains minis of 12 Benefit bestsellers
- Jingle Brows($25, $73 value)
- Contains Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Gimme Brow+ and High Brow Duo Pencil
- Joy to the Pores( $15, $28 value)
- Contains The POREfessional and The POREfessional Super Setter Spray
- Beauty Sleigh Bells ($20, $44 value)
- Contains Hoola mini, Gimme Brow+ mini, The POREfessional mini
- Hot for the Holidays ($30, $69 value)
- Contains The POREfessional mini, Roller Lash full-size and Hoola full-size
- Lashes all the Way ($30, $42 value)
- Contains They’re Real! Magnet Mascara in full-size and mini
- Holiday Cutie Beauty ($40, $94 value)
- Contains Hoola mini, Gimme Brow+ full-size, The POREfessional Hydrate mini, They’re Real! Magnet Mascara full-size
- Wish List Lashes ($26, $39 value)
- Contains BADgal BANG! Mascara in full-size and mini
- Mascara Mixer ($40)
- 3 FULL-SIZE mascaras for curling, volumising & lengthening
- Winter Glammin’ ($50, $112 value)
- Full-size volumizing mascara, matte bronzer, ultra-fine brow pencil & pore primer
- Merry N Precise ($25, $38 value)
- Full size and mini Precisely, My Brow Pencil
- Kisses N Wishes($25, $42 value)
- 4 mini California Kissin’ Lip Balms
- Merry Makeup Minis ($20, $44 value)
- 3 mini bestsellers: POREfessional, Dandelion blush and Gimme Brow+
- Bright Holiday Beauty($30, $69 value)
- Full-size mascara and brightening face powder, plus mini pore primer
Season of Skincare($44, $90 value)
Full-size facial cream & brow primer, mini hydrating face primer & fun-size brightening eye cream
California Kissin’ Club ($26)
- 5 moisturizing mini lip balms
- Jumbo HOOLA Glow: $44
- A limited-edition JUMBO size of the latest Hoola bronzer, Hoola Glow!
Cyber Week Deals:
BenefitCosmetics.com:
BenefitCosmetics.com Black Friday: 30% off site wide + free shipping
11/21 – 11/27
BenefitCosmetics.com Cyber Monday: 30% off site wide + free shipping
11/28 – 12/1
Sephora:
Sephora Cyber Week Deal: 50% off 24-HR Brow Setter
Timing: 11/22 – 11/26
SRP $12 (value $24)
Sephora Black Friday: $15 BadGal Bang Booster set (1 full size + 1 mini Bad Gal Bang)
Timing: 11/24 – 11/27
SRP $15 (value $39)
Sephora They’re Real! Magnet Mascara BOGO deal (free mini mascara with purchase of full size mascara)
Timing: 11/30 – 12/5
SRP: $26 (value $39)
Ulta
Ulta Black Friday: $10 Roller Lash Mascara (full size)
Timing: 11/23 – 11/27
SRP $10 (value $26)
Ulta 3 minis for $30 deal
Timing: 11/28 – 12/24
SRP $30 (value: $36 – $51)
Ulta exclusive Cyber Monday Deal: 50% Off POREfessional Super Setter Spray (full size only)
Timing: 11/29 only
*Online only
SRP $16 (value $32)
Nordstrom:
Nordstrom Black Friday 2021 Exclusive Set
Contents: Full size BadGal Bang + Full size POREfessional
Timing: 11/24
SRP $22 (value $58)
Nordstrom 40% off Precisely, My Brow Pencil (full size)
Timing: 11/24 – 11/29
SRP $14.40 (value $24)
Macy’s: Black Friday (11/23-11/28)
- 50% off Hoola Bronzer Bash – online and in-store
- 50% off Precisely Pals – online only
- $10 They’re Real! Mascara (full size) – online and in-store
Timing: 11/23 – 11/27
SRP $10 (value $26)
Cyber Monday (11/28-11/29) – online only
50% off Cheekleaders Pink Squad
50% off Cheek Stars
Brow Microfilling Pen
HSN:
HSN Exclusive Smart Deal: They’re Real! Mascara Duo (They’re Real! Mascara + They’re Real! Magnet Mascara Mini)
Timing: 11/30 – 12/8
SRP $27.50 (value $67)
Belk
Cyber Monday Sale (11/28-11/30)
50% off BADgal Bang Full size