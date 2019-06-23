Lupe Tortilla Brings Fresh Tex-Mex To Las Colinas

Lupe Tortilla Las Colinas Opens in June, Prepare Your Tastebuds

Lupe Tortilla, known throughout the state for their authentic, fresh quality Tex-Mex, opens a new restaurant in Las Colinas in June.

Chef-Owners Judson and Peter Holt grew up watching their father nurture and grow the first Lupe Tortilla into a success. The first restaurant opened in a 1940’s frame house on the outskirts of Houston in 1983. Both sons are graduates of the Culinary Institute of America. They took over the family business in 1997, and have continued to build a dedicated following.

“Everything made in our kitchens is created with our customers in mind,” said Judson Holt, CEO and president. “We source only the best ingredients, and take the time to make our recipes fresh from scratch, multiple times a day.”

Four North Texas Locations Planned

After successfully operating 20 locations in Austin, Houston and San Antonio, Lupe Tortilla owners are enthusiastic about expanding to North Texas. More good news for Tex-Mex fans, three other North Texas locations are planned through 2020. The second restaurant will open at 4535 Belt Line Road in Addison, with locations in Allen and Fort Worth to follow.

There are over 60 menu items at Lupe Tortilla, all made with top-notch ingredients. Popular items include sizzling, lime-pepper marinated beef and chicken fajitas. The fajitas are served with soft and warm hand-pressed flour and corn tortillas, made in-house to order. Other menu items include appetizers like house-made salsa and guacamole, entrees for any taste buds, and margaritas made with freshly-squeezed lime juice. Lupe Tortilla intentionally focuses on fresh, creative Tex-Mex dishes.

“At Lupe Tortilla, we are focused on integrity, quality and respect,” said Peter Holt, Chief Development Officer and partner. “My brother and I want every customer to feel like family when they dine at one of our restaurants.”

Lupe Tortilla sets the standard in casual dining by using only high-quality cuts of meat. They start with fresh-cut tomatoes for salsa, cooking all items in small batches to ensure freshness. Staying true to their roots, each restaurant embodies a fun, comfortable atmosphere to match the authenticity of their dishes.

About Lupe Tortilla

Since Lupe Tortilla first opened in Addicks, Texas in 1983, the concept has had an unwavering focus on providing excellent food and service to customers with their delicious and unique style of Mexican food made from scratch. With almost 20 locations, dishes are still made to order at each restaurant, and Lupe Tortilla strives to always provide the best food for the best price. The company focuses on offering rewarding employee programs and opportunities for growth, which enable it to be a sought-after workplace. Chefs and owners Judson and Peter Holt have extensive experience and background in hospitality, and both hold degrees from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. This allows them to maintain integrity and taste throughout their locations, food and atmosphere. For more information, please visit tex-mex.com.

