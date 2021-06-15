Lone Star Cowboy Church Urges Eligible Blood Donors to Give

Facebook

Urgent blood shortage lingers, even as communities open up from pandemic

RED OAK, Texas (May 21, 2021) – The pandemic shutdown of schools, businesses and places of worship has dragged on 15 months. As masks are peeling off, the blood supply remains in dire straits across North, Central and East Texas. The shortage is described as the worst seen in 30 years by longtime blood banking professionals.

This summer – a traditionally slow season for blood donations – Carter BloodCare strongly urges Texans to give blood for other Texans.

Hospital demand is up as surgery schedules are extending in some cities and blood donations simply are not keeping pace. Procedures postponed at the height of the pandemic are now being worked into an already packed schedule. Blood donation is more important than ever to help rebuild the blood supply.

Blood is essential every day in hospitals, so much so, that its need is globally recognized each summer. Annually, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) June 14, to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products everywhere. During the month in which we celebrate safe blood and honor our dads, Carter BloodCare applauds the volunteers who give with their blood to save others’ lives.

To support this critical mission, Lone Star Cowboy Church is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at 1011 East Ovilla Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Wes Harlow at (214) 908-9252.

Appointments Encouraged Not Required

Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. If donors had a COVID-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask at Carter BloodCare blood drives or donation centers. You may choose to wear a face covering and masks will be available for donors who request them. Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when temperature is taken, or when eating and drinking after the donation. We will comply with all mask policies at the blood drive locations. We will not require proof of vaccination.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are powerful ways to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story at carterbloodcare.org/tellusyourstory/ and inspire others to donate blood this summer.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.

