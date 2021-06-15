DeSoto Police Arrest Norkendric Jackson In Connection With Fatal Crash

Facebook

June 6th Traffic Accident Killed Dallas ISD Mentor Hanan Ali-Lacy

DeSoto Police have concluded their investigation into the June 6th traffic accident that killed Dallas ISD mentor Hanan Ali-Lacy at the intersection of West Pleasant Run Road and Ray Andra Drive and shortly after 7:00 AM today executed a warrant to arrest JACKSON, NORKENDRIC at his home in DeSoto. Jackson was taken into custody without incident. Police said he will be transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked at the Dallas County Jail.

Ali-Lacy was a counselor who worked at Kimball High School.

Excessive Speed Was a Factor In The Accident

While investigating the circumstances of the crash a DeSoto Police Collision Reconstructionist determined the 17-year old male driver was traveling westbound on W. Pleasant Run Road more than 90 mph moments before the crash occurred. The speed limit on W. Pleasant Run Road is 40 mph. The male driver was deemed to be recklessly at fault for the crash and as of Monday, June 14, 2021, was charged with Manslaughter (Texas Penal Code 19.04) which is a second-degree felony.

Additional details will be released as they become available.