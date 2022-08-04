Live Nation Brings More Shows to Music Hall at Fair Park

Facebook

Live Nation has entered into a multi-year partnership with Broadway Dallas to bring diverse programming to the 3,400 seat Music Hall at Fair Park.

Since opening in 1925, the Music Hall has hosted thousands of events ranging from Broadway to concerts to comedy and speakers. Notable events include HAMILTON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Liberace, and hundreds more.

Already announced Live Nation shows at the Music Hall include K-POP sensations LOONA (August 25), Il Divo (August 27), The Australian Pink Floyd Show (August 28), The O’Jays + The Commodores (September 4), A Magical Cirque Christmas (November 19), zoe (December 9), Alton Brown (December 10) with many more to be announced soon. Tickets available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or via www.BroadwayDallas.org.

“Our experience with shows at the Music Hall has been great,” said Anthony Nicolaidis, Live Nation’s Dallas Market President. “We love the historic atmosphere of the venue and being part of the resurgence of the entire Fair Park district. And the capacity offers a great option for artists to play. We look forward to formalizing our relationship.”

Live Nation Shows

Recent successful Live Nation shows at the Music Hall include two sell-outs of comedian Hasan Minhaj, and German techno-pop icons Kraftwerk. This new partnership has far-reaching economic impact for the community.

“The additional activity in the Music Hall results in more employment days for part-time event staff including ushers, ticket takers, security, concessions staff, parking personnel and our backstage productions crew,” said DSM Director Ken Novice. “And I know that the restaurants in the growing Exposition Park area directly across the street from us, and in Deep Ellum will benefit as well.”

The Music Hall joins a roster of local venues that partner with Live Nation, including: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dos Equis Pavilion, House of Blues Dallas, and The Echo Lounge & Music Hall.

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals recently changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region. For more information please visit broadwaydallas.org.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.