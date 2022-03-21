Hattie B’s Nashville Hot Chicken Has Arrived In Deep Ellum

20 shares Facebook

My fried chicken-loving husband and I were excited to attend a pre-opening event at the new Hattie B‘s Nashville hot chicken restaurant in Deep Ellum a few days before they opened. Neither of us had been to the original restaurant the Bishop family opened ten years ago in Nashville. That restaurant, named for 90-year-old family matriarch Hattie Bishop, proved so successful they kept opening more of them, all in southern states.

Hattie B’s in Deep Ellum is the ninth, all owned and operated by the father and son team of Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. We enjoyed meeting some of the Bishop clan who attended the Dallas preview, including Nick Jr’s wife, children, and mom.

Nick Bishop Jr. said they chose the Deep Ellum location because it’s just the kind of neighborhood they prefer for Hattie B’s, funky with plenty of soul to match their Southern soul food. It’s their largest restaurant so far, housed in a corner building with a spacious covered patio at 3000 South Main Street where there’s lots of foot traffic. They’ve also looked at areas like Bishop Arts Historic District in Oak Cliff, and have signed a lease for property in Houston. They’ve also scouted locations in Austin similar to Deep Ellum’s pedestrian-friendly and lively music scene. Their next restaurant–the tenth in ten years for the family-owned business–opens this summer in Atlanta GA.

Time to try the food!

While I’m a big fan of spicy food, my husband isn’t. So he ordered a dark meat platter Southern style (meaning no heat at all) that came with two sides–creamy cole slaw and crinkle cut fries, washed down with sweet tea. After carefully studying the menu, I opted for a platter of medium heat chicken tenders. My sides were Southern greens and pimento cheese mac & cheese—a heavenly concoction that was the perfect antidote to the cayenne-laden chicken.

The next heat level, Hot! (Or Feel the Heat!) is the one recommended by Hattie B’s owners and managers. There’s no extra charge for the cayenne, so you can pile on the spice up to Damn Hot!! (fire starter) or even Shut the Cluck Up!!! (Burn Notice). Their platters all feature slices of Schwartz pickles and blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard or Nashville Comeback sauce. Although we were both full, we still had to try the peach cobbler and a dense banana pudding, which was almost too rich to finish.

Hattie B’s Got Busy

A few weeks after Hattie B’s opened, I started craving another spicy hot chicken fix. My husband wasn’t available, so my son Justin and I decided to go on a recent Sunday afternoon. Hattie B’s had definitely been discovered by this time, and we stood in line over an hour before we could go inside. Justin was braver than me, ordering a chicken sandwich at the Hot! Heat level. He said his Red Skin Potato salad was a perfect balance for the hot chicken, and also ordered Dirty Bird Fries to take home. The popular combo features fries loaded with Pimento Mac & Cheese and dark meat tender bites, topped with Comeback Sauce, green onions, and kosher pickles.

I stuck with my new favorite medium heat chicken tender platter with that yummy pimento Mac & Cheese again. This time I added a tasty Black eyed pea salad. Now that I’ve become a Nashville hot chicken pro, next time I might kick it up a notch to Hot!, while Justin says he’s ready to go for Damn Hot!!.

If you’re planning to visit Hattie B’s at 3000 S. Main Street in Dallas, please allow plenty of time to wait in line. Those who join Hattie B’s Coop Club, through an app on their smart phone, can skip straight to the front of the line. Another alternative to standing in a long line at Hattie B’s is to order online, pick up your food, and take it home to eat. Menus are available online at hattieb.com, or call 469.425.8100 for information. Rest assured, no matter how you get your Hattie B’s Nashville hot chicken, you’ll be glad you did.