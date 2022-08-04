Beto O’Rourke to Return to Dallas Area Next Week

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

With stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco

Dallas – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas by visiting the Dallas area with stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. These events are public and open to members of the media.

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Waxahachie

WHEN: Sunday, August 7 at 2:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Big Al’s Down the Hatch, 200 S Rogers St, Waxahachie

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Cleburne

WHEN: Wednesday, August 10 at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Kauffman Leadership Academy, 1108 N Anglin St, Cleburne

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Mineral Wells

WHEN: Wednesday, August 10 at 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: The Crazy Water Hotel, 401 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Decatur

WHEN: Thursday, August 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT (suggested press arrival is 11:30 a.m. CT)

WHERE: Decatur Conference Center, 2010 US-380, Decatur

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Gainesville

WHEN: Friday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: St. James CME Church, 430 Throckmorton St, Gainesville

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Greenville

WHEN: Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m. CT

WHERE: Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. Greenville, TX

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Frisco

WHEN: Saturday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Frisco Hall, 5353 Independence Pkwy, Ste 1, Frisco

During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas – at a moment when the race is tightening and Greg Abbott’s favorability is hitting historic lows.

O’Rourke’s summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. The 49-day Drive for Texas will also focus on uniting Texans to overcome Abbott’s extremism — from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding public schools, driving up inflation and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe.

A running list of Drive for Texas events