Let Teens Talk, A Discussion On Teen Dating Violence

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month (TDVAM). This is an issue that impacts everyone – not just teens – but their parents, teachers, friends and communities as well. Together, we can raise the nation’s awareness about teen dating violence and promote safe, healthy relationships.

DeSoto Parks and Recreation Is Hosting a Free Event

Come join us as we discuss Teen Dating Violence and what teens can be doing in DeSoto to provide awareness. Lunch and snacks will be provided as well as a chance to win some great prizes! This event is FREE!

Date and time:

Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST

Location:

DeSoto Corner Theater

211 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

What Is the Impact of Teen Dating Violence?

Nationwide, youth age 12 to 19 experience the highest rates of rape and sexual assault. Studies show that approximately 10% of adolescents report being the victim of physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner during the previous year. Girls are particularly vulnerable to experiencing violence in their relationships and are more likely to suffer long-term behavioral and health consequences, including suicide attempts, eating disorders, and drug use.

Adolescents in abusive relationships often carry these unhealthy patterns of violence into future relationships. Indeed, children who are victimized or witness violence frequently bring this experience with them to the playground, the classroom, later into teen relationships and, ultimately, they can end up the victims and perpetrators of adult intimate partner violence.

Teen dating violence is common, according to data from CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey: