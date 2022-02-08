BREAKING News: Body Of Missing DeSoto Resident Recovered From Mountain Creek Lake

Facebook

Search Mission Ends in Recovery Of Ms. Chan

DeSoto Police have announced a somber conclusion to a joint search with Dallas and Grand Prairie Police for Yi Chan, a 25-year-old DeSoto resident who left her family’s home in a depressed state early Sunday, and her car was found with the engine running a few hours later by Dallas Police parked on a bridge over Mountain Creek Lake in Dallas.

Early Monday afternoon divers from the City of Dallas recovered the body of a young woman fitting Ms. Chan’s description. Late Tuesday evening the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office notified DeSoto Police that the woman who was recovered was indeed Yi Chan. Ms. Chan’s next of kin have also been notified.

The search began Sunday morning at the lake shortly after DeSoto Police learned about Chan’s unattended vehicle from their Dallas counterparts and they were able to determine the distressing nature of Chan’s departure from her DeSoto home. The search took place over a two-day period and ended shortly after a body was recovered.

It was a large-scale team effort involving the DeSoto Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and UAS (Drone) Team, Dallas Police, Dallas Fire Rescue’s Marine Unit, the Grand Prairie Police Department’s Lake Operations Boats, the volunteer Search One Rescue Team and their canine units, and regional drone operators.

DeSoto Police would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Chan family on their loss and offer sincere thanks to our partners involved in the search for Yi.

The City of DeSoto is aware of the challenging and stressful times faced by many of our residents, especially during the COVID Pandemic, and is working hard to provide mental health-related information and support within our community.

In October 2020 DeSoto established a CARE (Crisis Assessment Resource Engagement) Team to assist residents experiencing mental health crises and in September 2021 hosted the DeSoto H.O.P.E. (Healing Opportunities for Personal Empowerment) Community Mental Health Forum. Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic or life’s other challenges can contact the State of Texas HHS Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.