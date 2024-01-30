Legendary Educator, Shirley Ison-Newsome, Is Guest Speaker for AAEAHP Founders Day

Facebook

(DALLAS, TX) – The African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) will observe Founders Day Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the African American Museum, 3536 Grand Avenue. Legendary educator Shirley Ison-Newsome will be guest speaker.

The AAEAHP was founded in 2002 by local educators and the African American Museum. “The organization’s emphasis is on preserving history so that society can study the lessons learned through the struggles and triumphs of African American educators, students, and the community,” says Dr. Alfred L. Roberts, Sr., president of AAEAHP and one of its founding members. AAEAHP collects oral histories, archival materials, the Educators Hall of Fame recognition ceremony, and provides scholarships to graduating seniors. The organization recently opened the Sankofa Children’s Center in partnership with Dallas ISD and the African American Museum.

“We are honored to have MS. SHIRLEY ISON-NEWSOME, a retired educator, as our speaker,” said Dr. Andrea Hilburn, chair of the Founders Day program. Newsome has 40 years of service as a teacher, principal (middle and high school), and central office administrator, retiring as the Assistant Superintendent for Division 4 in the Dallas Independent School District, and having served as the Area Superintendent for the renowned Area 2 in the Dallas Independent School District.

She initiated numerous projects and programs while at Dallas ISD including serving as a major member of the planning team for the district’s nationally recognized Magnet Schools, the renowned Learning Centers, and most recently before her retirement, the development of the noted Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, she matriculated at Indiana University – Bloomington, Indiana; the University of Louisville – Louisville, Kentucky; and The Ohio State University – Columbus, Ohio. She completed her coursework and certification as a Registered Parliamentarian during the pandemic while in retirement.

Ison-Newsome is active in many educational and civic organizations, serving on several boards, and has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors. A strong advocate for the education of the undereducated, Ison-Newsome has been hailed as the ‘raised hand in the room’ challenging systems to address the needs of all; to ensure equity and excellence for all. The proud mother and grandmother of her greatest joys Brian and Jordan, Ison-Newsome’s commitment to service, to community and children, and serving is legendary.

To learn more about AAEAHP, go to www.aaeahp.org.