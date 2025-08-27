Last Call for Summer: Cocktails Worth Lingering Over

bourbon cocktail with fig and rosemary garnish

Labor Day might be summer’s unofficial “last call,” but that’s no reason to pack away the sunglasses just yet. It’s the long weekend made for lingering on patios, toasting to summer memories with friends, and pretending Monday isn’t really the start of fall. To help you send summer off in style, we’ve rounded up a few cocktail recipes that are as refreshing as they are festive—perfect for raising a glass to three-day weekends, backyard laughter, and the sweet taste of denial that the season is ending.

Midnight Sun 

orange garnish on glass
Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Vodka
3 parts Fresh Orange Juice
3 parts Bitter Lemon
2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Build over ice in a highball glass.
Garnish with an orange wedge & sprig of dill.

New Earth

orange rind in coupe glass

Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Vodka
3/4 part Small Hand Foods Pineapple Gum Syrup
1 part Lime Juice
5 Cilantro Sprigs

Method:

Shake and strain into a Montelobos Mezcal-rinsed coupe.
Garnish with an orange peel and cilantro sprig.

Pineapple Rickey

pineapple cocktail

Ingredients:

Instructions:

  • Combine all ingredients in Highball glass building over ice
  • Top with soda water, stir with straw or spoon to balance and fully dilute
  • Garnish with pineapple piece or leaf

CASA REFRESHER PITCHER —Makes 10 Cocktails

watermelon cocktails

Ingredients

15 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

10 oz. Watermelon Juice or 40-50 Watermelon Chunks (1”)

5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

5 oz. Simple Syrup

Heaping Handful Mint Leaves

1.25 oz. Peychauds Bitters

Garnish Mint Sprig + Watermelon Cube through Skewer

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a medium to large pitcher and muddle fruit/herbs. Then fill to the top with ice and stir well with a bar spoon for 10-12 seconds.

Ciara Miller’s House Margarita

astral tequila bottle

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco
  • 0.75oz Lime Juice
  • 0.75oz Agave Syrup
  • 2 Orange Slices, Muddled
  • 2 Jalapeño Slices, Muddled

Garnish: Orange Slice + Jalapeño Slice

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Add orange and jalapeño slices to a cocktail shaker and muddle. Add Astral Tequila Blanco, lime juice, agave syrup and ice, and shake for 8-10 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with orange and jalapeño slices.

Guavalicious

  • 1½ oz Don Q Reserva 7 Rum
  • 2oz Guava juice
  • ⅓oz Fresh lime juice
  • 1tsp Coco Lopez® Cream of Coconut

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an edible flower and a piece of coconut shell.

Hennessy Berry Mojito:

berry mojito with Hennessy bottle

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Hennessy V.S
  • 0.5 oz Fresh lime juice
  • 5 Berries and mint
  • 0.5 oz Simple syrup
  • 1 Garnish with Mint Spring
  • & Fresh Berries

Method:

  • Muddle fruit, mint and simple syrup in a mixing tin. Add remaining ingredients and ice to tin and shake. Double strain into Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with mint sprig and fresh berries.

Frozen Irish Coffee

Teeling frozen irish coffee

Ingredients (6 gallon serve)

● 2 qts. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

● 2 qts. Melted Soft Serve

● 1 ¼ qts. Coffee Liquor

● ½ qt. Whole Milk

● ½ qt. Water

BUILD

Combine all ingredients in machine and turn onto slush/freeze mode, allowing up to 60 minutes for the Frozen Irish Coffee mixture to reach desired consistency. To Reduce time for freezing within the frozen beverage dispenser, mixture should be pre-batched and stored in a freezer. Store a secondary batch in the freezer to quickly refill the frozen beverage dispenser and return to serving temperature as quickly as possible. To serve, pour via spout directly into glass. Garnish with coffee grounds.

Irish Maid

Ingredients

● 2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

● ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

● ¾ oz Simple Syrup

● ½ oz St. Germain

● 2 Cucumber Slices

BUILD

Muddle cucumbers in tin, add all other ingredients. Shake and fine strain into a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Black-Eyed Rye

blackberry rye cocktail

Ingredients:

Directions: 

  • Shake Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey, lime juice, blackberry simple syrup*, with ice and strain into a highball glass.

  • Top with Ginger Beer.

  • Garnish with mint sprigs or a dehydrated lime.

  • Blackberry Simple Syrup: Mix equal parts water, sugar, and blackberries in a pot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Chill overnight and strain. Need a quick fix? Muddle blackberries with pre-made simple syrup.

Good Trouble Fig & Rosemary Smash

bourbon cocktail with fig and rosemary garnish

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon
2 fresh figs, muddled
1/2 oz honey syrup (1:1 ratio of honey and water)
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Fresh rosemary sprig (for garnish)

METHOD OF PREPARATION
In a shaker, muddle fresh figs.
Add Good Trouble Bourbon, honey syrup, and fresh lime juice.
Shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig.

Burnt Orange Britches

cocktail with orange garnish

Ingredients

1.5 oz Pantalones Organic Añejo Tequila,

¾ oz Blood Orange Juice,

1/2 oz Lemon Juice,

1/4 oz Agave Syrup,

1 egg white,

Garnish: bitters + burnt blood orange slice

 

Instructions

Add ingredients into a shaker – Pantalones Organic Añejo Tequila, blood orange juice, lemon juice, agave syrup, and egg white and dry shake (no ice). Add ice to shaker and shake again. Strain into a glass. Garnish with 3 drops of bitters and burnt blood orange slice.

 

For the burnt blood orange slice, place orange slices on a sheet pan; sprinkle with sugar. Heat your oven (or toaster oven) to 225 degrees, and place sheet pan in oven and bake until the sugar is caramelized.

