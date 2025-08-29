Facebook

“Always…Patsy Clilne” kicks off Garland Civic Theatre’s new season. The show opens Aug. 29 at the Granville Arts Center, Small Theatre in Garland. The heartfelt, crowd-pleasing musical will run through Sept. 14.

Based on a true story, Always… Patsy Cline is more than a tribute concert. The musical tells the remarkable tale of country music legend Patsy Cline and her unlikely friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger, who became one of her most devoted fans. Featuring 27 of Cline’s greatest hits — including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and “Sweet Dreams” — this production brings her unforgettable voice and enduring charm to life on stage.

Director and Stars

Directed by David Tinney, Always…Patsy Cline at Garland Civic Theatre stars Whitney Golin as Patsy Cline and Jennifer DeJohn Frawley as Louise. With live musical accompaniment, comedy, and heart, Always… Patsy Cline is a journey through the highs and lows of friendship, fame, and the power of music to connect us all.

“Patsy Cline’s music is timeless, and this show captures both her iconic voice and the deeply personal story behind the songs,” said Director David Tinney. “Audiences will laugh, cry, and walk away humming along.”

Always…Patsy Cline Performances

Venue: Granville Arts Center Small Theatre, 300 North Fifth Street in Garland; Dates: August 29–Sept. 14. Showtimes: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,

Saturday Aug 30 & Sept 6 at 7:30 p.m., Sept 13 at 2:30 p.m. Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ** Please Note: there is no evening show Saturday, September 13. Tickets: $16-27 (discounts available for students, seniors, and groups). Purchase tickets at: prekindle.com/event/69286-always-patsy-cline-garland. Box Office: garlandarts.com. Thurs-Sat: 12 to 4 p.m. Sun – Wed: Closed.

Garland Civic Theatre Box Office opens two hours before the curtain on performance days. Discounts: Ask us about group sales. Email [email protected].

Garland Civic Thatre

One of the oldest community theatres in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Garland Civic Theatre has been bringing quality live productions to North Texas audiences for more than 50 years. GCT is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community by producing a diverse season of plays and musicals that entertain, inspire, and connect audiences of all ages.