Deluxe Dining at Fearing’s Restaurant in Dallas

Dining at Fearing’s in the Ritz-Carlton Dallas is always a special occasion, whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, or –in our case—trying the pre-theatre menu. My friend KAT and I were invited to try the elegant restaurant’s new three-course, pre-show menu. The special menu is available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. daily. It’s designed to help theatre patrons get seated before curtains go up at Dallas arts venues.

Upon entering the Ritz-Carlton Dallas opulent lounge area, guests are showered with attention by lobby greeters. After telling them we were early to meet GM Brianna Jenkins and Chef Michael Matis, we were seated in the lounge area with glasses of sparkling water.

Dining at Fearing’s Dallas

Our hosts soon led us to the dining room for early dinner, where Chef Matis discussed the pre-show menu choices with us. Priced at $79 for three courses, starters include Dean’s legendary Tortilla Soup with its distinctive South of the Border flavor, BBQ shrimp tacos, or the Texas Caesar Salad.

KAT opted for the salad, which she said featured finely chopped croutons and other ingredients that made is more flavorful. I ordered Fearing’s signature tortilla soup, once again relishing every bite of this spicy, savory soup.

Three Entrees on Pre-Show Menu

Entrée choices were Toasted Sesame Seared Chilean Sea Bass on Jasmine White Rice (with grilled pineapple salsa, coconut sweet potato puree, and Miso butter sauce). Or Rosemary grilled Berkshire Pork Chops (served with creamy Mascarpone Polenta, Braised Collard Greens, and Mushroom Fricassee). Or BBQ Spice Beef Filet and Chicken Fried Maine Lobster (with loaded whipped potatoes and soft spinach taco with smoked tomato gravy).

My companion (who is also a Chef) enjoyed the sea bass, finding it soft and tender beneath its sesame seared crust. It’s served with two sauces, including a miso butter sauce that brought out the sweetness of the fish. We both ordered a glass of Rose (Commanderie, Provence $14) with our entrees.

Always a sucker for Surf and Turf on the menu, I had to try the filet and lobster tail. While I prefer lobster tails grilled with lots of butter, the chicken-fried lobster tail was an interesting twist on an old favorite. The barbecued filet was perfectly seasoned, with each bite reminding me why Texans love beef steaks. The spinach taco was a savory addition, and would be a great way to entice kids to eat their veggies.

Dessert Time

The dessert course featured Fried Lemon Pie with crispy meringue, lemon curd, and Raspberry ice cream. Turtle Cheesecake (Black Cocoa Sponge, Whipped Caramel Ganache, and Candied Pecans); and Granny Fearing’s Banana Pudding with toasted meringue and sugared beignets were also featured.

My friend ordered the banana pudding. She said it was home comfort food with the most beautiful, individual toasted teardrops of meringue clustered together on top. The spoon pierces the crunchy top and slides into the smooth interior of silk bananas.

As a certified Chocaholic, my obvious choice was the Turtle Cheesecake on a base of Black Cocoa Sponge. To quote the Bard (and Carly Simon), this decadent dessert is “the stuff that dreams are made on.” The caramel ganache and crunchy candied pecans are both decorative and delicious. The Turtle Cheesecake at Fearing’s could easily inspire a sonnet. (Or a sugar coma).

Showtime!

We finished this superb meal by 7 p.m., so the pre-show menu kept its promise to get us to the show on time. Although the menu was limited to only a few selections, they showcased many of Fearing’s iconic dishes like the Tortilla Soup. And while we were on a limited time schedule, we never felt rushed. At Fearing’s, the elegant ambiance and extraordinary service perfectly complement the gourmet-quality menu.

Chef Dean Fearing (renowned as the Godfather of Southwestern Cuisine) reminded us why dining at Fearing’s is always a special experience. He seemed to be everywhere that evening, posing for selfies with devoted fans and chatting with every table. Diners at fine restaurants like Fearing’s relish receiving such personal attention from a Celebrity Chef. It’s a great way to guarantee we’ll all be back for more!

Fearing’s Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas

Fearing’s Restaurant was recently recognized as one of Open Table and KAYAK’s Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2025. The award noted that “Fearing’s continues to be a beacon for bold Texas flavors, impeccable service, and refined hospitality. The restaurant’s inventive menus, dynamic atmosphere, and unparalleled wine program have long set the standard for fine dining in the region — and this award further cements its legacy as a must visit in Dallas.”

Fearing’s Restaurant has also been recognized this year with a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and Forbes Four-Star distinction for exemplifying excellence in hospitality. The Ritz-Carlton Dallas is the first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel in Texas. Located at 2121 McKinney Ave. in Dallas Uptown, they’re only minutes away from AT&T Performing Arts District concert and theatre venues, the Music Hall at Fair Park, and other live performance venues.