Lancaster Police Investigate Homide

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

On December 3, 2022 at 6:26 A.M. Lancaster Police were dispatched to a shooting in progress at 3311 W. Pleasant Run Rd. Upon arrival, officers located one victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Methodist Central Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as 46 year-old Ronnie Wilson.

Witnesses informed officers that the victim exchanged words with the suspect and was shot in the back as he turned to walk away. After review of the surveillance video, the suspect was identified as 22 yearold Diavian Roberts. An arrest warrant for Murder was issued and; on December 3, 2022 at approximately 8:30 P.M. Roberts was taken into custody by DeSoto Police Officers with the help of the

Dallas Police Department and US Marshals.

There are no further details regarding the case at this moment. This is an active investigation.