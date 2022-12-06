25 Days Remain for Local Texas Jurisdictions to Submit COVID-Related Projects for 100% FEMA Reimbursement

Facebook

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today reminded local jurisdictions that the project submission deadline is 25 days away for COVID-related work eligible for 100 percent federal reimbursement.

The federal deadline for entities to submit project applications is December 31, 2022, for work related to COVID-19 completed between January 20, 2020 and July 1, 2022. Eligible jurisdictions seeking 100 percent federal reimbursement must submit all project applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by the end of the calendar year in the FEMA Grants Portal System for work performed through July 1, 2022. Eligible applicants may include Texas cities, counties, state agencies and universities, non-profit organizations, and special districts.

“TDEM encourages all eligible partners to submit relevant materials to the federal government in order to capitalize on this reimbursement opportunity,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “All qualifying jurisdictions are encouraged to maximize use of taxpayer dollars by submitting project applications to FEMA by the federal deadline.”

To date, only 52 out of the state’s 254 counties (20 percent) and 122 of the more than 1,200 municipalities (10 percent) have started a COVID-19 public assistance project application. Approximately 70 percent of Texas counties and municipal jurisdictions have not actively sought COVID-19 funding reimbursement from FEMA.

Additionally, out of 451 eligible public assistance applicants who have started a project application, 389 have submitted it to FEMA, including 146 special districts, 80 eligible non-profit organizations, and 48 state agencies and universities.

FEMA agreed to cover eligible COVID-19 expenses such as testing, vaccinations, medical equipment, staffing, therapeutics, and other coronavirus medical expenses. Additionally, FEMA reimburses overtime costs for first responders and other government employees dedicated to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts since 2020.

The project submission deadline for work performed on or after July 2, 2022, remains open. FEMA will fund 90 percent of eligible costs for work performed on or after July 2, 2022, with applicants responsible for the remaining 10 percent.

Questions from local jurisdictions about the Public Assistance project submission process may be directed to regional TDEM field staff, who are available to assist in ensuring local entities maximize the use of all available federal COVID-19 funding.

Additional deadline information and other details regarding federal COVID-19 public assistance can be accessed on the FEMA website.