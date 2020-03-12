Kenny Chesney Postpones AT&T Stadium Concert

2020 Chillaxification Tour Postpones Dates, Chesney Says The Risk Is Not Worth It

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – These are uncertain times, and Kenny Chesney feels the unrest. With his band and crews deep in rehearsals for the 2020 Chillaxification Tour, he found himself looking at people who’ve been part of his road family for decades – and he knew he had to do something. It wasn’t an easy decision, but when you’re invested in the musicians, the techs, the drivers and especially the fans, it comes down to one thing.

“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” explains the man hailed as “The King of the Road” by the Wall Street Journal. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.

“So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now. We are figuring some of this out as we go, but I know people buy airline tickets, book hotel rooms – and I wanted to try to give everyone as much time to sort that out as possible.”

Kenny Chesney Postpones Concert at AT&T Stadium

Currently, seven stadiums and four amphitheater shows have been postponed. Starting with the Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s 2020 Chillaxification Tour Fueled by Marathon kick off Saturday, April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the postponements run through May 28 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Representatives for Messina Touring are working in the hopes of finding alternate dates later in the touring season. Hopefully within six weeks, all the moving pieces will be resolved; new dates should be in place. Those unable to attend will be refunded.

“This is all uncharted,” acknowledges Chesney. “I’m like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be okay in the end; but right now, I don’t feel like this risk to No Shoes Nation is worth it.

“Nobody wants to get out there for these shows more than I do. We’ve started rehearsals; everything is loaded in – and the band sounds great. Music is medicine when your soul or your heart need healing, but I don’t want my music to put anyone at risk. So, I promise: we are going to work as quickly as we can to sort out what we can and can’t do in terms of these dates. We’re going to cross our fingers this pandemic will resolve as some of the experts have suggested, and we hope to kick off the tour May 30th at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a venue we’ve played since 2005. But mostly, I hope this virus is contained, and the suffering and deaths are kept to the fewest possible people.”

The 2020 Chillaxification Tour continues the enduring rite of summer Chesney’s stadium shows have become. With “Here & Now” capturing the reality of living in the now, celebrating the moment and the notion don’t postpone your life, Chesney realizes how precious every experience is. No one is more committed to making memories, capturing life in song and celebrating the awesomeness of being right where you are more than the 8-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s 2020 Chillaxification Tour Fueled by Marathon with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead

POSTPONED DATES

April 18 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

April 25 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

May 7* iThink Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 9 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 13* BankPlus Amphitheater Southaven, Miss.

May 14* Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.

May 16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 22 Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas

May 23 Alamodome San Antonio, Texas

May 28* Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

