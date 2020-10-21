Kendra Scott Announces Exclusive Partnership with Favor Delivery Across Texas

Retail Innovations Provide a Safe and Easy Holiday Shopping Season

Austin, Texas – October 21, 2020 – Iconic Texas jewelry brand Kendra Scott announced today an exclusive partnership with Favor, a local, on-demand delivery service, to make holiday shopping even easier! Now through December 25, Favor app users can order same-day delivery on a limited assortment of Kendra Scott jewelry this holiday season from their local Texas store.

As the first-of-its-kind retail partnership for Favor, Kendra Scott will be the first fashion accessory item available for customers to order through the app, making it easier to spread joy this holiday season. Kendra Scott same-day delivery through Favor will be available from all Texas stores within a 7 mile radius. Kendra Scott In-store promotions will be honored and reflected in the cost of the items at checkout.*

Always at the forefront of retail innovation, this partnership is just one of the ways Kendra Scott will provide the most innovative, but the safest shopping experience for its customers this holiday season.

New Technology & Services Make Shopping Easier

In addition to the Favor partnership exclusive to Texas, the company has implemented a variety of new technology and services to meet the demand and needs of its customers, including:

Opening a new Dallas distribution center for the anticipated surge of holiday orders to provide faster and smarter shipping times as well as provide seasonal employment opportunities.

Ensuring in-store safety and efficiency by outfitting all 108 stores with automated capacity monitoring and heat mapping. The brand will also be rolling out their Virtual Queuing Program, which will let customers shop in line if stores are at capacity, and quickly locate their wish list upon entering the store and check out in line.

Introducing their new loyalty incentive, Kendra Cash, where customers earned $20 in Kendra Cash for every $75 spent from October 15-18, which can be redeemed during November’s peak holiday shopping period.

Creating an omnichannel version of their most successful customer perk, the birthday discount, which will now be redeemable on the web, in-store, curbside or even over the phone.

Launching complimentary engraving for their Sterling Silver and 18k Gold Vermeil collection on October 16 for online shopping making personalized gifts even easier for the holidays.

Same day Delivery Is Future of Retail

“Same-day delivery is the future of retail and we’re excited to bring this to Kendra Scott customers across Texas,” said Tom Nolan, President of Kendra Scott. “We’re committed to providing the best customer experience possible, and working with Favor will allow us to continue safely operating from our retail spaces while delivering our products to customers when and where they want it.”

The news of the partnership comes just in time for the holiday shopping season. Kendra Scott is known to be a popular gifting destination each year for moms, daughters, sisters, and friends alike. With holiday shopping looking different this year, customers can still participate in their favorite sales same-day, like the popular “Yellow Friday” event, even if they can’t make it to the store by shopping early with Favor.

“Favor is thrilled to launch this new initiative and expand our delivery offerings,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and Chief Digital Officer at H-E-B. “We’re proud that we’ve been able to continue to serve Texans with safe and innovative contactless delivery solutions. The partnership with Kendra Scott allows two iconic Texas brands to deliver a trusted and safe customer experience.”

Kendra Scott same-day delivery through the Favor app is seamless—and 100% contactless. When customers check out through the Favor app, they also have the option to select gift wrapping and receive a digital receipt. In addition to the purchase, fees from Favor include a standard $6 for delivery, 9% service fee and suggested tip. For more information and details on this partnership, visit the Kendra Scott Blog and Favor Blog.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, Philanthropy” and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it’s lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don’t have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor currently operates in more than 200 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners who have delivered more than 30 million Favors to date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

