Grand Prairie Will Spray For Mosquitoes Oct. 21-22

West Nile Positive Samples- Grand Prairie Plans To Ground Spray

The City of Grand Prairie reports two West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples and will ground spray on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and Thursday, October 22, 2020 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9 p.m. in two areas:

Area 1: The spray area is bound by Dickey Road on the north, SW 3rd Street on the east, Freetown Road on the south, and Robinson Road on the west. – View Map of Area 1 –Virginia Drive

Area 2: This area is bound by E. Polo Road on the north, Matthew Road on the east, Sandra Lane on the south, Kite Road and Barn Owl Trail on the west. – View Map of Area 2 –Wilderness Trail

Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain. A map of these areas are available at www.gptx.org.

All Grand Prairie residents are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water.

To prevent mosquito bites, residents are advised to use an insect repellent containing at least 30 percent DEET (lower concentration for children) and stay indoors at dawn and dusk.

The City of Grand Prairie conducts regular tests on mosquito samples throughout the city as part of its West Nile Virus surveillance program. For more information on vector control in Grand Prairie, please visit: www.gptx.org/FighttheBite

