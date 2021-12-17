“Jersey Boys” Returns to Dallas Summer Musicals

Facebook

“Jersey Boys,” the multi-award winning musical based on the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, returns to Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM). Performances are at the Music Hall at Fair Park Dec. 28-Jan. 9.

DSM and Broadway Across America (BAA) announced tickets are on sale now, starting at $25. Tickets are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, “Jersey Boys” is written by Academy Award® -winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. It features music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony® Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.

The recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier, and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, the show has won 65 major awards. Productions of the show have been seen by over 27 million people worldwide (as of July 2021).

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Plot Synopsis: The behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, who were just four guys from Jersey. That is, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard, and radio stations just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story. The musical features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

The “Jersey Boys” design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), and Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony® Award for his Lighting Design. Creative team also features Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

Jersey Boys Performance Schedule

The performance schedule for “Jersey Boys” is Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the musical, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records.

“Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas,” a holiday CD featuring international cast members of the musical, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

For more information about the 2021-2022 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by DSM, visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.