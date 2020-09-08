Join The Passport To Grand Prairie Scavenger Hunt

Explore Grand Prairie & Have a Chance To Win $1,000

Who’s ready to race? Don’t worry you don’t need running shoes to compete in the passport to Grand Prairie scavenger hunt. Just bring your creative side and be ready to explore Grand Prairie with a chance to win money. Oh and don’t worry, even if you don’t live in Grand Prairie, the contest is open to anyone.

The Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce is looking for ways to support their members and area businesses at a time when more people are staying home. Thinking outside the box, they designed a friendly competition in the form of a scavenger hunt. You have four days to complete the tasks and earn points, so you can work at your own pace.

Go to passport2gp.com and sign up, download the GooseChase app from the app store and tomorrow you’ll receive the game code and password. Its only $10 to participate and the grand prize is $1000 with 2nd place prize $500.The game includes missions at businesses throughout Grand Prairie with tasks to complete. Each task has points assigned to them and you can see where you stand with the leaderboard. Starts September 10 and ends September 14, 2020. Some tasks can be completed online!

Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce reminds participants, any images submitted by players during the hunt are property of the chamber and may be used on social media for promotional purposes. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry and sign up, you can have some fun while discovering more about the city of Grand Prairie.

