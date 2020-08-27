How To Get Drive-Thru Fair Food In Texas

With September right around the corner your taste buds might be craving some fair food from the State Fair of Texas. The demand for Fletcher’s Corny Dogs has been strong as long lines have formed at their pop up events across Dallas. The good news: Big Tex heard about your cravings and has announced the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru!

The event allows Texans to get their annual fix of fair food, while also contributing to the State Fair of Texas nonprofit mission. A portion of the proceeds from the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

Oh and if you want a “once in a lifetime” photo opportunity, sign up for a photo with Big Tex wearing a Texan size face mask!

Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru Dates

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will operate Fridays through Sundays during the originally anticipated dates of this year’s State Fair of Texas. Other dates include: Monday, October 12 and Thursday, October 15: September 25-27, October 2-4, 9–12, 15-18. Due to the historic AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium, the Drive-Thru event will not occur on Saturday, October 10.

How Does It Work?

Purchase a ticket for the Drive-Thru on a specific date, all tickets must be purchased in advance online. Be sure to arrive on the day you selected within the allotted time window chosen at checkout. There will be a limited amount of packages sold per time slot per day to reduce wait times and long lines.

Enter through Fair Park Gate 11 at Fitzhugh Ave. and Lagow St. Once you arrive on the grounds you will be greeted by Tex Team members. They will scan your ticket and make sure you have the proper package signage in your car for other Tex Team members to see along the 1.25 mile Drive-Thru route. State Fair officials say to allow 1-2 hours for the drive-thru experience.

Entry time slots are between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and between 5:00 p.m. and 5:45 p.m

You MUST stay in your car throughout the duration of the Drive-Thru. Exceptions include using the restroom or for the Big Tex photo experience. If you exit your vehicle, masks are required. Vehicles can have up to 8 passengers. No alcoholic beverages will be sold.

What Does The Drive-Thru Package Include?

You can purchase up to 2 packages per vehicle.

Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

Jack’s French Fries

Fried Oreos®

State Fair Cotton Candy

Pioneer Kettle Corn

You may also pre-order the following add-ons in packs of two:

Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob

Additional Fletcher’s Corny Dogs

Sausage on a stick

Turkey Legs

Big Tex Photo & Fair Food Package

FAIR FOOD & PHOTO PACKAGE A – $65

FEEDS 1-2 PEOPLE

Includes:

➼ Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

➼ Downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

➼ Two (2) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

➼ Two (2) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

➼ One (1) order of Jack’s French Fries

➼ One (1) order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

➼ One (1) bag of State Fair Cotton Candy

➼ One (1) bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn

➼ One (1) Midway Prize

FAIR FOOD & PHOTO PACKAGE B – $99

FEEDS 3-4 PEOPLE

Includes:

➼ Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

➼ Downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

➼ Four (4) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

➼ Four (4) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

➼ Two (2) order of Jack’s French Fries

➼ Two (2) order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

➼ Two (2) bag of State Fair Cotton Candy

➼ Two (2) bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn

➼ Two (2) Midway Prizes

BIG TEX PHOTO PACKAGE – $25

Only available Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20

Includes:

➼ Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

➼ Downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

