Midlothian ISD Offers Free Meals for All Students

MISD Offers Reimbursable Meals For Virtual & F2F Students Starting October 1

Midlothian ISD is pleased to announce a new and exciting program for our students. Beginning Thursday, October 1, Midlothian ISD will offer a reimbursable meal for breakfast and lunch at no charge for all children 18 and under, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old. A student does not have to be on the free and reduced program to receive these meals.

These reimbursable breakfasts and lunches will be available for Face-to-Face learners on campus as well as Virtual learners remaining at home. Students will continue to provide their ID numbers or badge. Parents picking up meals for their school-aged students should also be prepared to provide the ID numbers. Parents picking up for non-school age children will need to provide names and addresses. Non-school age children should pick up their meals at Vitovsky Elementary only.

This program is available through the cooperation of our food service partner, Aramark Corporation, and numerous waivers issued from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture. These reimbursable meals are an extension of our Seamless Summer Option and will continue until December 31, 2020, or until the funding ceases.

Students who are Face-to-Face learners can receive breakfast and lunch in the school cafeteria. Students who wish to purchase a-la-carte items will still have that option at the posted prices. Students who are Virtual learners may continue to pick up meals at our four grab-and-go locations from 8:00 a.m.-10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

MISD will also continue to serve Virtual learners at several remote locations and posted times. This remote service is provided by our MISD Transportation Team. A-la-carte items are not available at our remote and grab-and-go locations.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to continue filling out the free and reduced application, especially if the family financial situation has changed.

We look forward to continuing to serve our community.

