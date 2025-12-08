Holiday Mixology Made Easy: Cocktail Recipes for Every Holiday Gathering

The holiday season brings endless opportunities to gather with the people you love. Whether you’re hosting a festive game night, organizing a neighborhood cocktail crawl, or welcoming your closest friends for a cozy evening in, the right drink can elevate any celebration. The secret to memorable entertaining? A signature cocktail that showcases your mixology skills and keeps everyone talking long after the party ends. From timeless holiday classics and warming winter sips to thoughtful mocktail options for every guest, this collection of holiday cocktail recipes has something for every occasion and taste preference.
Mistletoe Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco
- 0.75oz Lime Juice
- 0.75oz Pomegranate Juice
- 0.5oz Agave Nectar
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Toasted Rosemary Sprig
Preparation:Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a sprig of toasted rosemary.
Santa Pants
2 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila
2 oz Cranberry Juice
1/2 oz Lime Juice
Top with Ginger Beer
Cranberry and Rosemary (Garnish)
Baileys Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Baileys Original Irish Cream
- 1 tsp Hot Chocolate Powder
- 3oz Milk
Glassware: Mug
Garnish: Whipped Cream + Cocoa Powder
Preparation: Combine hot chocolate powder and milk in a mug. Add Baileys Original Irish Cream and stir to combine. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder
Argonaut Alexander
Ingredients:
1 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb
1 oz. dry oloroso sherry
½ oz. cream
3 dash chocolate bitters
1 whole egg
½ oz. simple syrup
Garnish: cocoa nibs or dark chocolate
Directions:
Shake all ingredients very thoroughly without ice.
Add ice, shake vigorously again, and strain into a chilled glass.
Garnish with cocoa or dark chocolate shavings.
Maple Hot Toddy (Single Serve)
1 ½ oz Teremana Reposado
½ oz Pure Maple Syrup
½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
3 oz Hot Water
1 dash of Ground Cinnamon (or a Cinnamon Stick, optional)
Build in a mug. Add Teremana Reposado, maple syrup, and lemon juice. Add hot water. Stir gently. Garnish with cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.
Merry Banana Brew Martini
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz. Crown Royal Salted Caramel
- 0.75 oz. Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
- 0.75 oz. Cold Brew Concentrate
- 0.5 oz. Banana Liquor
- 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
- Optional: Bruléed Banana
Glassware: Coup
Garnish: Bruléed Banana
Preparation: Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into a serving glass with fresh ice. Top with banana slices and cane sugar. Torch for 10-15 secs until brown and bubbling.
Fireside Bold Fashioned
Ingredients
Makes one serving
- 1 oz DELEÓN Añejo
- 0.75 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
- 4 Dashes Orange and Mole Bitters
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Orange peel
Method: Gently stir ingredients in a separate glass. Strain into rocks glass, add garnish, and serve.
Poinsettia Punch (Single Serve)
1 oz Teremana Blanco
2 oz Cranberry Juice
3 oz of Sparkling Wine
2 dashes of Orange Bitters
Add all ingredients to a rocks glass over ice and stir. Garnish with orange wheels, cranberries, and rosemary sprigs.
Poinsettia Punch (Serves 8-10)
9 oz Teremana Blanco
2 1⁄4 cups Cranberry Juice
1 bottle of Sparkling Wine
18 dashes of Orange Bitters
Add all ingredients to a punch bowl over a large block of ice and stir. Serve in rocks glasses with fresh ice. Garnish with orange wheels, cranberries, and rosemary sprigs.
Tequila Mini Manhattan
Ingredients
Makes one serving
- 1.5 oz Tequila Don julio 1942
- 1 oz sweet vermouth
- 2 dashes angostura bitters
Glass: Coupe
Garnish: Fresh Cherry
Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass. Stir for about 15 to 20 seconds. Strain over a coupe glass filled with ice and garnish.
Coquito Con Ritmo
Ingredients
Makes 14 servings
- 21 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky
- 15 oz Coconut Cream
- 13.5 oz Coconut Milk
- 12 oz Evaporated Milk
- 14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
-
1 tbsp Cinnamon
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Shaved Nutmeg
Method: Mix the Buchanan’s DeLuxe 12 YO, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream of coconut, vanilla extract and ground cinnamon, stir until combined and chill before serving.
Cinnamon Fizz
Ingredients
Makes 1 serving
- 1.5 oz Old Parr 12
- 0.25 oz cinnamon syrup
- Squeeze of lemon
- Premium club soda
- Cinnamon stick garnish
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick
Method: Combine Old Parr 12, cinnamon syrup and squeeze of a lemon into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with a premium club soda and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Chocolate & Cherries
Ingredients:
1 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb
1 oz. dry oloroso sherry
½ oz. cream
3 dash chocolate bitters
1 whole egg
½ oz. simple syrup
Garnish: cocoa nibs or dark chocolate
Directions:
Shake all ingredients very thoroughly without ice.
Add ice, shake vigorously again, and strain into a chilled glass.
Garnish with cocoa or dark chocolate shavings.
Zorro Martini
A shaken, Dirty Tequila Martini served icy cold. Salty, savory, and peppery, this cocktail is the perfect opener for holiday dinners and appetizer spreads.
Ingredients:
2 oz Dobel Tahona Organic Tequila
1 oz Olive Brine
Garnish: Freshly cracked black pepper, olives
Glass: Rocks glass
Instructions:
Add Dobel Tahona and olive brine to a cocktail shaker with ice
Shake until ice cold, then strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice
Garnish with freshly cracked black pepper
ZERO-PROOF Cocktails
Seedlip Spice Spritz
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Seedlip Spice 94
- Aromatic tonic or Ginger Beer
Garnish: Pear Slice
Glassware: Wine Glass
Preparation: Pour Seedlip Spice 94 over ice in a wine glass. Top with your favorite premium mixer and garnish with a slice of pear.
Ritual Winter Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Ritual Agave Spirit Alternative
- 1.5 oz cranberry juice
- 1.5 oz lime juice
- 1.5 oz orange juice
- .25 oz simple syrup
Garnish: Cranberries
Glassware: Rocks glass
Preparation: Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a glass rimmed with salt and garnish with cranberries. Optionally, dust the cocktail with powdered sugar for an extra wintery touch.