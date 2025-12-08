Holiday Mixology Made Easy: Cocktail Recipes for Every Holiday Gathering

Facebook

The holiday season brings endless opportunities to gather with the people you love. Whether you’re hosting a festive game night, organizing a neighborhood cocktail crawl, or welcoming your closest friends for a cozy evening in, the right drink can elevate any celebration. The secret to memorable entertaining? A signature cocktail that showcases your mixology skills and keeps everyone talking long after the party ends. From timeless holiday classics and warming winter sips to thoughtful mocktail options for every guest, this collection of holiday cocktail recipes has something for every occasion and taste preference.

Mistletoe Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.75oz Lime Juice

0.75oz Pomegranate Juice

0.5oz Agave Nectar

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Toasted Rosemary Sprig

Preparation:Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a sprig of toasted rosemary.

Santa Pants

2 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila

2 oz Cranberry Juice

1/2 oz Lime Juice

Top with Ginger Beer

Cranberry and Rosemary (Garnish)

Baileys Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1.5oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

1 tsp Hot Chocolate Powder

3oz Milk

Glassware: Mug

Garnish: Whipped Cream + Cocoa Powder

Preparation: Combine hot chocolate powder and milk in a mug. Add Baileys Original Irish Cream and stir to combine. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder

Argonaut Alexander

Ingredients:

1 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb

1 oz. dry oloroso sherry

½ oz. cream

3 dash chocolate bitters

1 whole egg

½ oz. simple syrup

Garnish: cocoa nibs or dark chocolate

Directions:

Shake all ingredients very thoroughly without ice.

Add ice, shake vigorously again, and strain into a chilled glass.

Garnish with cocoa or dark chocolate shavings.

Maple Hot Toddy (Single Serve)

1 ½ oz Teremana Reposado

½ oz Pure Maple Syrup

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

3 oz Hot Water

1 dash of Ground Cinnamon (or a Cinnamon Stick, optional)

Build in a mug. Add Teremana Reposado, maple syrup, and lemon juice. Add hot water. Stir gently. Garnish with cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.

Merry Banana Brew Martini

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Crown Royal Salted Caramel ​

0.75 oz. Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur​

0.75 oz. Cold Brew Concentrate

0.5 oz. Banana Liquor​

0.25 oz Simple Syrup​

Optional: Bruléed Banana

Glassware: Coup

Garnish: Bruléed Banana

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into a serving glass with fresh ice. Top with banana slices and cane sugar. Torch for 10-15 secs until brown and bubbling.

Fireside Bold Fashioned

Ingredients

Makes one serving

1 oz DELEÓN Añejo

0.75 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

4 Dashes Orange and Mole Bitters

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Orange peel

Method: Gently stir ingredients in a separate glass. Strain into rocks glass, add garnish, and serve.

Poinsettia Punch (Single Serve)

1 oz Teremana Blanco

2 oz Cranberry Juice

3 oz of Sparkling Wine

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass over ice and stir. Garnish with orange wheels, cranberries, and rosemary sprigs.

Poinsettia Punch (Serves 8-10)

9 oz Teremana Blanco

2 1⁄4 cups Cranberry Juice

1 bottle of Sparkling Wine

18 dashes of Orange Bitters

Add all ingredients to a punch bowl over a large block of ice and stir. Serve in rocks glasses with fresh ice. Garnish with orange wheels, cranberries, and rosemary sprigs.

Tequila Mini Manhattan

Ingredients

Makes one serving

1.5 oz Tequila Don julio 1942

1 oz sweet vermouth

2 dashes angostura bitters

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Fresh Cherry

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass. Stir for about 15 to 20 seconds. Strain over a coupe glass filled with ice and garnish.

Coquito Con Ritmo

Ingredients

Makes 14 servings

21 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky

15 oz Coconut Cream

13.5 oz Coconut Milk

12 oz Evaporated Milk

14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 tbsp Cinnamon

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Shaved Nutmeg

Method: Mix the Buchanan’s DeLuxe 12 YO, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream of coconut, vanilla extract and ground cinnamon, stir until combined and chill before serving.

Cinnamon Fizz

Ingredients

Makes 1 serving

1.5 oz Old Parr 12

0.25 oz cinnamon syrup

Squeeze of lemon

Premium club soda

Cinnamon stick garnish

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick

Method: Combine Old Parr 12, cinnamon syrup and squeeze of a lemon into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with a premium club soda and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Chocolate & Cherries

Ingredients:

1 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb

1 oz. dry oloroso sherry

½ oz. cream

3 dash chocolate bitters

1 whole egg

½ oz. simple syrup

Garnish: cocoa nibs or dark chocolate

Directions:

Shake all ingredients very thoroughly without ice.

Add ice, shake vigorously again, and strain into a chilled glass.

Garnish with cocoa or dark chocolate shavings.

Zorro Martini

A shaken, Dirty Tequila Martini served icy cold. Salty, savory, and peppery, this cocktail is the perfect opener for holiday dinners and appetizer spreads.

Ingredients:

2 oz Dobel Tahona Organic Tequila

1 oz Olive Brine

Garnish: Freshly cracked black pepper, olives

Glass: Rocks glass

Instructions:

Add Dobel Tahona and olive brine to a cocktail shaker with ice

Shake until ice cold, then strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice

Garnish with freshly cracked black pepper

ZERO-PROOF Cocktails

Seedlip Spice Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Spice 94

Aromatic tonic or Ginger Beer

Garnish: Pear Slice

Glassware: Wine Glass

Preparation: Pour Seedlip Spice 94 over ice in a wine glass. Top with your favorite premium mixer and garnish with a slice of pear.

Ritual Winter Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Ritual Agave Spirit Alternative

1.5 oz cranberry juice

1.5 oz lime juice

1.5 oz orange juice

.25 oz simple syrup

Garnish: Cranberries

Glassware: Rocks glass

Preparation: Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a glass rimmed with salt and garnish with cranberries. Optionally, dust the cocktail with powdered sugar for an extra wintery touch.