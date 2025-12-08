Support Duncanville Families This Christmas: Major Toy Drives Underway

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Several Duncanville toy drives are being held this month. The Duncanville Police Department’s annual Santa Cop program is taking new toy donations now through Dec. 12. The unwrapped toys will be distributed to families who’ve been selected to participate in the program.

Duncanville Police Department Santa Cop

The Santa Cop program was designed to assist families who are unable to provide gifts for their children during the holidays. This program supports families by offering gifts, decorations, food, and (if available) Christmas trees.

Families are nominated by Duncanville ISD counselors, who are more connected with students who might benefit from the Santa Cop program. Duncanville PD officers contact the families to confirm their willingness to participate in the program.

Officer Michelle Arias says, “We focus on every child within that household, not just the nominated child. Donations are the key to the success of the Santa Cop program, so predicting the number of families we can assist is sometimes tricky. While we’d love to be able to assist everyone, we must operate within the abilities of the program and the resources available to us.”

Drop Off Boxes for Santa Cop

Drop-off toy boxes are located in the lobbies of the Duncanville Police Department and City Hall. Additional drop-off boxes can be found inside Duncanville Senior Center, Inwood National Bank, and Champions Cove.

The Duncanville Noon Lions Club also has a collection box, and members are asked to bring unwrapped toys to their Dec. Christmas party. Community volunteers assist Duncanville PD and Police Association members with wrapping and distributing the toys. A gift-wrapping party will be held Dec. 12 at the First Christian Church in Duncanville. For more information about the Duncanville Santa Cop Program, please contact Officer Michelle Arias at 972-780-5027.

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce Toy Drive

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce members are also collecting toys for children across various age groups, with an emphasis on the 8-12 age range. The Chamber offices at 300 E. Wheatland Road are the designated drop-off location.

All donated items will support Duncanville Outreach. Hours are Mon.-Thurs. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deadline for the Chamber’s Christmas toy drive is Dec. 19. For more information please contact Duncanville Chamber Director Hilda Carrera at 972-780-4990.