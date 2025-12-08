Maggiano’s NorthPark Dallas Makes Holiday Gatherings Easy

Facebook

Maggiano’s Little Italy, with its friendly atmosphere and authentic Italian comfort food, is a great place to celebrate holiday gatherings with family or friends this month. While we love visiting the Dallas Maggiano’s in NorthPark anytime, it’s especially festive during the holidays. The entire mall is decked out with over-the-top Christmas decorations and fun events like The Trains at NorthPark, putting us all in the holiday spirit. Be sure to leave time before or after your visit to Maggiano’s to explore the mall, especially if you have kids or grandkids in the group.

Last week I had lunch at Maggiano’s NorthPark with colleagues Chris and Vicki Waits, after we were invited to try the new, refreshed Family Style Menu. Managing Partner Luigi DiGrande and Executive Chef-Managing Partner Jessica Urbanus guided us through Maggiano’s Family Style Menu, and offered interesting historic tidbits about some of the dishes. We learned the Famous Rigatoni “D” dates back to the original Maggiano’s opening in Chicago in 1991, and has been brought back by popular demand.

History of Maggiano’s

DiGrande said the Chicago Maggiano’s was successful from the beginning, with people lining up for hours to enjoy the family-style, Italian-American cuisine. Many said it reminded them of visits to their grandmother’s house. Maggiano’s was beloved for serving authentic dishes prepared from recipes passed down from their Italian ancestors, and also for providing friendly service and generous portions.

Maggiano’s was purchased by Brinker International in 1995, and has expanded to numerous locations across the country, with their headquarters now in Dallas.

Other classic Maggiano’s dishes joining the Famous Rigatoni “D” back on the menu include Eggplant Parmesan, baked Ziti, and Meat Sauce for pasta pairings. The refreshed Family Style Menu (available for four or more at $44 a person) offers extra-large portions served boarding house or family-style.

The special family-style menu includes two salads: Maggiano’s Salad (with spring mix, bacon, avocado, tomato, and special house dressing) and Chef’s Signature Caesar.

Maggiano’s Family Style Menu Choices

Diners then choose two appetizers from the Family Style Menu’s extensive choices, including Wagyu Beef Meatballs, Calamari Fritte, Crispy Mozzarella, or Parmesan-Stuffed Mushrooms. At our lunch tasting, we decided on Zucchini Fritte, a longtime favorite of mine. The breaded zucchini was fried to a satisfying crisp, and served with a velvety lemon sauce for dipping. Chef Jessica recommended ordering the Tomato Bruschetta as our additional appetizer. My colleagues especially liked the colorful and flavorful Bruschetta, with loads of sweet cherry tomatoes as the crowning touch.

We picked four entrees from an even more extensive list, which included so many delicious-sounding Italian classics it was hard to choose. But we all agreed the historic favorite Famous Rigatoni “D” had to be one of our four choices. This pasta dish with special sauce, mushrooms, and chicken was a big hit at our table. My colleagues both chose it as their favorite entree. We added my two favorites, Shrimp Scampi served with thin spaghetti, and Chicken Piccata loaded with capers for terrific flavor and a festive look. Our fourth choice was the traditional classic Lasagne.

Other entrées on the Family Style Menu included Rigatoni alla Vodka, Waygu Beef Tenderloin Medallions, Grilled Salmon, and Chicken Parmesan. Spaghetti with marina or meat sauce, Waygu Beef stuffed shells, and Fettucine Alfredo with crispy chicken were also listed.

Delicious Dessert Choices

The final course offered three of their best-loved desserts: Tiramisu, Chocolate Layer Cake, and New York Style Cheesecake. We were also offered a very special classic dessert, Gigi’s Butter Cake, which stole the show. Our friends at Maggiano’s had a great story about Gigi’s Butter Cake. It was created by Chefs being trained by Maggiano executive Gen Gray (Gigi), renowned for her butter cake. She challenged them to come up with an even better recipe, and it’s been added to the dessert menu.

Maggiano’s is also rolling out a new chef-crafted gluten-free menu that includes the Fettuccine Alfredo, “The Grand” Chicken Parmesan, and the signature Rigatoni “D.” Every Maggiano’s sauce is naturally gluten-free, offering diners even more flexibility to customize their meals without compromise.

Maggiano’s press info says these latest updates “are all about bringing people together through the food they love most.” If you’re looking for an easy way to bring your family or friends group together during the holidays, I heartily recommend Maggiano’s NorthPark. Maggiano’s warm hospitality, relaxed ambience (with beloved Italian crooners like Frank Sinatra and Perry Como on the soundtrack), and abundant servings of Italian comfort food, will put even Scrooge in the holiday mood. For more info, please visit maggiano’s.com.