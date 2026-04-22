Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Yellow Rose Gala Foundation (YRGF)

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The 40th Anniversary Gala of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation (YRGF) brought a delightful mix of creatively costumed celebrants to “Party Like It’s 1986” at the Renaissance Dallas April 18. The annual YRGF event is the nonprofit’s major fundraiser for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It was founded in 1986 by the late Dee Wynne and her husband, Jimmy Wynne, following her diagnosis with progressive MS.

Fallon Wynne Way, President of the Yellow Rose Gala, said, “The 40th Anniversary Gala is both a celebration of my mother’s vision and a tribute to everyone whose dedication has turned the Yellow Rose into a lasting legacy of hope, unity, and strength in the fight to end MS.”

The “1986 Gala” honored the legacy of YRGF’s leaders from the past four decades, and paid tribute to past gala chairs and honorees. It was also a night filled with ’80s nostalgia, as costumed performers with hula hoops or roller skates welcomed guests to the event.

Tables overflowed with a wide variety of silent auction items to tempt bidders while they mingled at the cocktail reception. Internationally renowned painter Rolando Diaz also entertained art lovers with his live painting demonstration.

Dallas media personalities Lauren Przybl and Tim Ryan (Fox 4 Good Day) emceed the program, which featured a live auction by premier Auctioneer Jedd Trice and the Foundation Auctioneers team. Auction items that drew heavy bidding included an Ultimate Blue Ridge Luxury Vineyard Retreat for 16; Argentina Wingshooting Escape for 4; and Dueling Chef Dinners: Dallas vs Fort Worth.

Guests were also wowed by the delicious meal catered by the Renaissance Dallas and Executive Chef Mason James. A Heads or Tails Raffle for a five-course meal paired with craft cocktails for four with the Chef was especially popular.

An electrifying live performance by headline act The Spinners, one of the most celebrated and soulful R&B groups from the ‘80s, was a highlight of the event-packed gala. The ’80s new-wave tribute band The Spazmatics entertained guests with a late-night set at the aFter-party.

40th Anniversary YRGF Co-chairs

The 40th anniversary gala co-chairs, Sheree J. Wilson, CeCe Hays, and Fay Sheehan, are longtime supporters of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation who are committed to advancing the Foundation’s mission to end MS forever.

A program note from the Co-chairs reads: “Planning this anniversary celebration has been a true labor of love. From every detail to every shared laugh along the way, it has been a joy to create a night that reflects the spirit, elegance, and heart of this organization. But beyond the beauty of this evening, it is the mission that brings us together. Every conversation, every contribution, every moment shared tonight helps fuel critical research and brings hope to those living with multiple sclerosis.”

The 2026 Dee Wynne Courage Award honoree was Sharon Summerall Henley, recognized for her inspiring strength, resilience, and advocacy for those living with Multiple Sclerosis. A Dallas native and former Ford model, Sharon Summerall Henley has lived with Multiple Sclerosis for decades. She and her husband Don Henley were Honorary Chairs of the Yellow Rose Gala in 1995, and she continues to face the disease with grace, determination, and unwavering hope.

The 40th Anniverary Yellow Rose Gala (YRGF) benefitting progressive MS research was presented by Simmons Bank with a matching donation from The Norris Family Foundation. Simmons Bank also received the Jane Lombardi Legacy Award.

History of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

First established by founders Dee and Jimmy Wynne in 1986, shortly after Dee’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. From 1986-2001 the gala became one of the most prominent social events in Dallas, netting over $5.5 million for MS research, featuring world class auctions and entertainment such as the Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Tricia Yearwood and Tony Bennett.

Wynne’s disease eventually prevented her from continuing with the gala, but it didn’t impede the imprint she made. Following Dee Wynne’s passing in 2014, the Gala was re-established in her memory by her children, Fallon Wynne Way and Todd Wynne, along with the help of active community leaders and past Yellow Rose supporters.

100% of net proceeds raised fund research through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society directly funding the International Progressive MS Alliance as well as UT Southwestern’s Peter O’Donnell Brain Institute. YRGF is one of the top four fundraisers in the U.S. for the International Progressive MS Alliance. For more information about the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation, please visit theyellowrose.org.