Holi Mela – Dallas Festival of Colors

Holi Mela, the Dallas Festival of Colors, returns to Southfork Ranch March 4. The Hindu festival of colors is recognized world-wide as a major celebration of spring. The Dallas Festival of Colors is the largest celebration of its kind in North Texas. It draws thousands of revelers bridging age, race, or religion to Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker, Texas.

The festival will be celebrating its 13th year on March 4, with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Festival activities are preceded by a celebratory color run at 9:30 a.m. Tickets for the festival are priced from $12-15, and can be purchased online. A variety of private cabana packages are also available starting at $300. Children under 5, college students with a valid student ID, and adults over 65 are admitted free. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit DallasFestivalofColors.com.

Holi Mela Festival

The Holi Mela festival has hosted more than 1,000 performance groups and artists. This year promises to bring a wide array of dancers, drummers, and performers, all celebrating a diverse and beautiful population. Dozens of food vendors, local artisans and other creative leaders can be found across the grounds of the beautiful Southfork Ranch, where the event has been hosted for eight years.

Activities include free color throws every 30 minutes, along with color contests and dance offs. A Tug of Love, Turban Tying, Sand Art Mandalas and Henna at Festival of Joy booth are also featured. The 360 Photo Booth invites you to pose with your friends in colorful clothes with props and fun backdrops for a souvenir photo. Pick up a drumbeat or just enjoy the music at the Drum Circle, and experience Indian through Sound healing and Mantra at the Zen Den Booth. Face painting is also available in the Activity Zone.

