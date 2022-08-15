Arlington Resident Wins $1.75 Million In Texas Two Step, Ticket Purchased in Euless

Facebook

AUSTIN – An Arlington resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step® prize worth $1.75 million for the drawing on Aug. 8. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #869, located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd., in Euless. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $76 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $187 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games.