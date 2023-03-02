DFW Golf Show Announces 2023 Schedule of Events

Facebook

Main stage speakers include World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire, US Women’s Open Champion Brittany Lang, and Golf Comedy Group Country Club Adjacent.

Dallas, Texas – March 2, 2023 – The eleventh annual DFW Golf Show, brought to you by Welcoming Sponsor Corona Premier, today announces its schedule of Main Stage events. The main stage will feature lessons by US Women’s Open Champion Brittany Lang, comedy troupe Country Club Adjacent, and Ranked Pro Long Driver and 3-Time World Long Drive Champion and record holder (236.2MPH) Kyle Berkshire hitting on the DFW Golf Show Main Stage. Attendees will also get one-of-a-kind chances to interact with this year’s featured celebrities during golf demonstrations, hitting clinics, and meet-and-greets in the Corona Premier Photo Op Zone.

DFW Golf Show 2023 Schedule of Events:

Friday, March 17

Show Hours: 1-7PM

2-2:45PM: Main Stage – Add distance to your game in 2023

2:15-3PM: Country Club Adjacent in the Corona Premier Photo Op Zone for fan photos

3-3:30PM: Main Stage – Hitting Clinic

4-4:30PM: Main Stage – Hitting Clinic

4:30-6PM: Main Stage – Country Club Adjacent Back Off Challenge

6-7PM: Tanglewood Resort VIP Zone Featuring Balcones Whisky – Country Club Adjacent cocktail hour

Saturday, March 18

Show Hours: 10AM-6PM

12:15-1PM: Kyle Berkshire in the Corona Premier Photo Op Zone for fan photos

12-12:45PM: Main Stage – First Tee Junior Golf Programming with Katie Harris

1-1:45PM: Main Stage – Brittany Lang’s Top 5 Drills for Golfers

2-2:45PM: Main Stage – Kyle Berkshire’s 20 Minute/10-20 Yard Gain Demo

3-3:45PM: Brittany Lang in the Corona Premier Photo Op Zone for fan photos

4-6PM: Main Stage – Country Club Adjacent podcast

6-7PM: Tanglewood Resort VIP Zone Featuring Balcones Whisky – Kyle Berkshire and Brittany Lang cocktail hour

Sunday, March 19

Show Hours: 10AM-4PM

12-12:45: Main Stage – Q&A with Brittany Lang

1-2PM: First Tee Kids Zone – Kids Hitting Clinic with Brittany Lang

The DFW Golf Show will take place March 17-19, 2023 at Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center in Arlington (1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011). The three-day event will feature 90+ vendors, free interactive golf games, golf fittings, and entertainment for the whole family. Tickets range from $15 for General Admission to $499 for Platinum VIP. The Platinum VIP is the most valuable ticket and includes a hotel resort stay, free golf rounds, tickets to six pro golf tournaments including the AT&T Byron Nelson, Charles Schwab Challenge and Senior PGA Championship. For more information and to buy tickets, visit dfwgolfshow.com.

About DFW Golf Show

For the eleventh consecutive year, the DFW Golf Show will treat attendees to the latest and greatest in golf. In addition to huge savings and a first look at the newest clubs, enjoy Main Stage talks with celebrities and golf professionals, golf fitness, kids areas, the Corona Premier 19th Hole and fun tests of skill. For more information, visit dfwgolfshow.com.

