Beatlemania ’64 Comes to Southfork Ranch

“Beatlemania ‘64” kicks off the Southfork Ranch Fall Concert Series September 4 with a tribute to the Fab Four. The drive-in concert series lineup continues with tributes to Texas legend Stevie Ray Vaughan. Other featured tribute acts include those to Garth Brooks and The Blues Brothers. The concert series is produced by Paul Andrews Events and B3 Entertainment.

Drive-in concert guests will be socially distanced in their own exclusive “viewing pod.” Each 13-by-25-foot space is marked off in the Southfork Ranch parking lot. The pods hold up to six guests, with tickets available to purchase individually or as a group. These viewing pods may not be shared among parties.

Southfork Ranch is observing all recommended public health precautions due to Covid-19 restrictions. Guests are required to wear their masks when leaving their pod to use the restroom or concession area. All common areas will be disinfected regularly.

Restrooms and concessions selling food, beverage and alcohol will be open in the event center during all concerts. In addition, the Southfork Ranch gift shop featuring unique souvenir items will be open from 7 to 8 p.m. Each concert will also have fun themed items and drinks featured for purchase.

Beatlemania ’64 Tribute Concert

Beatlemania ‘64 – A Tribute to The Beatles is Friday, September 4. at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

Texas Flood – Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan is Friday, September 18 at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

Shameless – Garth Brooks Tribute is Friday, September 25 at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

The Texas Bluesmen – Tribute to The Blues Brothers is Friday, Oct. 2 at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Teas. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 per person, and guests will need to bring their own seating. VIP tickets are $30 per person and include a socially distanced meet and greet. The reception includes a photo with the band, and a buy-one-get-one free coupon to tour Southfork Ranch at a later date. The VIP tickets also features a $5 coupon to the Southfork Ranch gift shop, and a table with seating for up to six people.

Southfork Ranch is located at 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker, Texas. All cars enter through Gate 1, with doors open at 7 p.m. All shows begin at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

