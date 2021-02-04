High Pointe Counselor Proud to Serve Scholars

Share via: 0 Shares 0





(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Sheila Ross is a long time school counselor at High Pointe Elementary School. She was born and raised in North Dakota, obtaining several degrees from universities in both North Dakota and Oklahoma. This week is National School Counseling Week.

Although counseling wasn’t her original career choice, she found her passion for it.

“When I was teaching first and second graders in Oklahoma, there were always scholars that wanted to talk to me and I couldn’t talk to them because I was the teacher with about 20 other kids I had to look after,” Ross said. “I made my decision to go into counseling because I wanted to help them and not have to refer them to a counselor.”

At a young age, Ross decided that she wanted to go into accounting, but she switched careers to teaching.

It was at that moment that Ross had found her true passion. After teaching several years in Oklahoma, Ross looked into a change of scenery.

“When I first moved to Texas, I interviewed in other districts, but I had always liked what I heard about Cedar Hill,” Ross said. “As soon as an opening here at High Pointe, I jumped at the opportunity. And it worked out. I was hired that fall and I’ve been here since.”

‘Indescribable’ Connection with Scholars & families

She has many great memories of her 17 years as a counselor at High Pointe, describing her connection with scholars and families as “indescribable.”

“I’ve seen families go through here,” Ross said. “They were Pre-K and Kindergarteners, and now they’re juniors and seniors sending me graduation invitations. As the years have passed, Ross has established a true connection to Cedar Hill.”

High Pointe Principal Shay Whittaker appreciates everything that Ross has done for the campus over the years.

“Ms. Ross has dedicated her time and effort to High Pointe and is the ray of sunshine on our campus,” Whittaker said. “ She always has a kind word and calming influence for scholars as well as staff. She is a team player and willing to assist wherever and whenever needed. We are fortunate to have her.”

