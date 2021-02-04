Mansfield Police Rally Support For Injured Officer Randy Watson

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Life can change forever in an instant. Unfortunately, earlier this week Officer Randy Watson was on his way to work at the Mansfield Police Department when he was involved in a terrible accident. While Officer Watson survived the accident, he has lost a leg and has a long road to recovery. Mansfield Police Department is rallying support and encouraging the community to support the Watson family with the purchase of a t-shirt or a donation.

From the Mansfield Police Department Facebook Page:

On Tuesday, February 2, at about 06:30 in the morning, Randy Watson a 26 year plus veteran with our department suffered a tragic crash off duty on his way to work. Randy was on his personal motorcycle traveling on FM 2738 in Johnson County when a vehicle passed a school bus in a no passing zone.

While the vehicle was attempting to overtake the school bus he entered Randy’s lane, head on. Randy was first struck on left side of his body and motorcycle. He then went into a skid and was struck by a second vehicle. He then skid several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the ditch. Randy suffered severe damage to his left leg. Passerby’s applied a tourniquet to his leg and he was transported to JPS by helicopter. He underwent emergency surgery that resulted in the loss of his left leg.

Since then he has had a second surgery and expects at least two more. Randy serves as the Lead Range Master for MPD. Randy has a tough road ahead but through prayer, love and support from his family and friends he will return to work with the assistance of a prosthetic leg. Randy and his family will be faced we the loss of his off duty income as well as many unexpected expenses. Any help we can provide this well deserved family will provide stress relief and blessings.

Thank you in advance for your help.

Chief Tracy Aaron Mansfield Police Dept.

www.Backthebluehq.com is partnering with Mansfield PD to raise money for Officer Watson. Please consider donating or buying a t-shirt to help Randy and his family.

Comments

comments