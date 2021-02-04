Something Grimm opens at DTC Feb. 20

Share via: 0 Shares 0





“Something Grimm,” an immersive theatrical experience, opens at Dallas Theater Center Feb. 20. The original production created by Director Tiffany Nichole Greene was devised with the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company.

Grimm’s fairy tales inspired the creative journey that winds around the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Guests will take a self-guided tour through various locations, starting in the Lexus Silver parking garage. From there, the story unfolds in several segments, each step along the path revealing a new chapter. The production will include comic strips and pop-up story books, as well as pre-recorded video and audio elements. Characters include a gardener, a maid, a cook, a farmer, and a very special child on an exploration of power and privilege and a journey back home.

“We long to return to producing plays indoors at the Wyly Theatre and Kalita Humphreys Theater as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Dallas Theater Center.

“But we are determined to continue to create art for our community right now, even during this difficult time. So we asked director Tiffany Nichole Greene, a long-time collaborator with us at Dallas Theater Center, to create a performance piece that would not require live actors onsite and that would keep the audience outside the theater and socially distanced from each other. She leaned into this challenge and suggested creating an installation piece, inspired by Grimm fairy tales, in which the audience will walk around the outside of the theater encountering brief video projections, sound effects and visual images. It’s a unique way to tell a story, and we’re excited to share the results of this experiment with our audiences.”

“Something Grimm” Unique Experience

“Something Grimm” culminates in a unique moment at the end requiring each audience member to make a moral choice based on the impact of the fairytale they have just seen. The production was created specifically for this cast and location. The varied storytelling components and guiding narrative make for a truly distinctive experience.

“We’re living in a time of much reckoning. In new and extreme ways, we are being confronted with the dangerous effects of not accepting responsibility for one another. And, almost as if in defiance of this thought, our own wants and needs continue to intensify,” said Tiffany Nichole Greene, Director of ‘Something Grim(m)’ for Dallas Theater Center. “This theatrical journey explores that. What do we actually owe one another?”

Dallas Theater Center’s COVID compliance officers are ensuring protocols are up to date with local, state, and CDC safety recommendations. All audience members are required to wear masks. The entire experience will take place outdoors with plenty of room for social distancing. For guests’ safety, entry times will be staggered and contact with staff will be limited. There will also be a maximum number of tickets available per time slot to reduce guest interactions.

“It has been an amazing journey for the artists and artisans of Dallas Theater Center to create ‘Something Grim(m).’ Everyone has been working under extremely restricted COVID-19 safety protocols in order to keep storytelling alive and vibrant for our audiences during this pandemic. We hope this out of the box event will surprise and delight those who are able to join in and engage with us during this limited run,” said Sarahbeth Grossman, Artistic Producer, Dallas Theater Center.

Forty Minute Journey

It will take guests about 40 minutes to complete the outdoor tour. Restrooms and access to the Wyly building will not be available. Since this is a walking tour, Dallas Theater Center staff recommend guests wear weather-appropriate clothing. Also, wear shoes that are comfortable for walking or standing at least 40 minutes. There will be limited seating at two key points along the way for those who would like to be seated while watching the video segments of the experience.

Tickets are on sale now for $35. The show runs until March 6, and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance as the box office will not be open during the run of the show. Guests will not have access to the lobby which includes bathrooms and access to the inside of the Wyly Theatre. To learn more about “Something Grim(m)” or to buy tickets, visit dallastheatercenter.org/show/something-grimm.

Dallas Theater Center, one of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award ® Recipient, performs to over 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, Dallas Theater Center is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. DTC presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas. DTC also performs at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater. It is the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

