Hickory Manor Seniors Impacted During Winter Storm Receive Follow-Up Visit From DeSoto City Officials

From left to right DeSoto Councilmember Nicole Raphiel, DeSoto’s two 2021 DeSoto Conrad Leadership interns, Deputy City Manager Isom Cameron, City Manager Brandon Wright, Mayor Rachel Proctor, Beto O’Rourke, Councilmember Dr. Dinah Marks, Councilmember Crystal Chism, Councilmember Letitia Hughes, and Mayor Pro Tem Andre’ Byrd. Photo courtesy City of DeSoto

DeSoto City Leaders Meet With Local Residents Impacted by Winter Storm

Freezing temperatures during last February’s Winter Storm knocked out water service at the Hickory Manor Senior Apartment Complex, 1626 Old Hickory Trail in DeSoto, for several days and made numerous apartments uninhabitable for an extended period of time.

Mayor Proctor and Beto O'Rourke
Mayor Rachel Proctor thanks Beto O’Rourke for his financial grant and presented him with a DeSoto briefcase which he vowed to carry with him across the state.
Looking on were DeSoto City Council Members Letitia Hughes with the light blue camera phone on left and Crystal Chism in the salmon colored blazer on the right. Photo courtesy of City of DeSoto

At the time the City of DeSoto helped secure temporary water service and showers for residents and worked with management to try to locate temporary housing for residents displaced from their apartments while repairs were made. The City estimated then that emergency housing would cost close to $40,000 and was able to offset those costs with a $25,000 grant from former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s “Powered By People” organization. Today, June 8, 2021, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke joined DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor, members of the DeSoto Council, and several City officials at the apartments to visit with several residents who had been impacted and to find out how things were going.

Beto speaks with lady in apartment
One Resident walked up to the former Congressman and began an animated conversation by simply stating “Hi, Beto!” Photo courtesy City of DeSoto

