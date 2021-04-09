DeSoto City Council Recognizes Girls’ Basketball Team

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

‘Girls Serve As A Model For Citizens Across The City & State’

DESOTO – DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor recognized the DeSoto’s Girls Basketball Team earlier this week during an in-person recognition at the city’s virtual city council meeting.

The Texas State 6A Champion DeSoto Lady Eagles were on hand at the council meeting as Proctor read the proclamation highlighting the coaching staff and players of the DeSoto Girls’ Basketball team.

“Whereas the coaching staff and the players of this team,” she read “and coach Andrea Robinson, have made a great impact on your school and community by taking the girls’ basketball team to the state championship for the first time ever in the organizations history.”

Proctor acknowledged this as a historic event for the DeSoto Lady Eagles. She also recognized the team’s commitment and pointed out these girls “serve as a model for citizens across the city and state.”

Proctor proclaimed March 11, the night the team won the championship, as DeSoto Lady Eagles 2021 Basketball Championship Day in the city of DeSoto.

The DeSoto Lady Eagles were 21-2 in their regular season and eventually won their six playoff games to head to their final championship victory.

From the six playoff wins the team eventually won the championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

6A State Basketball Champions

The girls’ basketball team won by beating Cypress Creek 53-37, thrusting them into the role of 6A state basketball champions.

The high pointer for the game was senior guard Kendall Brown who made 12 points for the team.

Junior forward Sa’Myah Smith was honored with the MVP award for the championship.

It was last year that the DeSoto Lady Eagles were at the state finals but did not take home the championship after being beat by Converse Judson in a 49-46 heartbreaking loss.

As for this year’s win the Cypress Creek Cougars were ready to pounce in the final game against the DeSoto Lady Eagles and had an undefeated 32-0 season.

Comments

comments