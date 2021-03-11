DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor Issues COVID Related Orders

Share via: 0 Shares 0





What DeSoto Residents Need To Know About Mayor’s COVID Order

A mask/face covering over the nose and mouth is required for anyone visiting any city building or facility with the following exceptions: anyone younger than 2 years old, anyone with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask, while a person is actively eating/drinking, any person in their office if they’re able to maintain a safe distance from other people that are outside of their household, anyone giving a speech to an audience or for broadcast purposes, anyone exempted by a city policy that applies to the facility or premises

Penalty for violation will not include an arrest-however after the person has received a verbal or written warning they may be denied entry to any city building, facility, or outdoor space and any official with authority to enforce this executive order may act to enforce trespassing laws and remove such persons from the city building, facility, or outdoor space if such person is violating this emergency order.

Signs must be prominently posted at each city building or facility advising the public that a face covering is required while on the premises of the building, facility, or outdoor space.

For anyone that holds a public event or gathering with more than 10 people on city-owned outdoor space, such as city parks and city grounds, must submit a COVID plan that includes how the gathering or event will be conducted to ensure the use of facemasks, social distancing, and other necessary and reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The COVID plan must be submitted to and approved by the City Manager or his designee.

Every city building and facility shall operate at no more than fifty percent (50%) of the total listed occupancy of the building or facility.

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor has taken a step toward insuring that citizens remain safe in the city. The order and proclamation is as follows:

WHEREAS, beginning in December, 2019, a novel coronavirus, now designated SARS-CoV2 which causes the disease COVID-19, spread through the world and was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization; and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott (the “Governor”), declared a state of disaster for the State of Texas; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 418.108 and Article 1.800 “Emergency Management” of the City’s Code of Ordinances, the Mayor of the City of DeSoto (the “Mayor’) issued a Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency on March 13, 2020; and,

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the Mayor issued an Order in furtherance of her authority to protect the safety and welfare of the public by slowing the spread of the virus; and,

WHEREAS, on March 19, 2020, the City Council of the City of DeSoto adopted a Resolution ratifying and ordering the continuation of the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency; and

WHEREAS, on April 7, 2020, the City Council of the City of DeSoto passed Ordinance 2191-20 indefinitely extending the local state of disaster declared by the Mayor and previously extended by City Council unless and until terminated by subsequent order by the Mayor and authorized the Mayor issue, modify, or terminate any lawful emergency order; and

WHEREAS, on March 2, 2021, the Governor issued Executive Order GA-34 which increased capacity of all business and facilities to their normal operating capacity and rescinded the statewide face covering mandate and most prior executive orders relating to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, Executive Order GA-34 strongly encourages every person to use good-faith efforts and available resources to follow the Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”) health recommendations in providing or obtaining services; and

WHEREAS, Executive Order GA-34 does not preclude businesses or other establishments, including local government facilities, to require employees and customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Texas Government Code, Chapter 418, and the authority granted in Ordinance 2191-20, Mayor Rachel L. Proctor finds it in the public interest to issue regulations for City of DeSoto facilities;

THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF DESOTO, TEXAS:

Summary: The virus that causes 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is easily transmitted through person-to-person contact, especially in group settings, and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to safeguard public health and safety. Because of the risk of the spread of the virus, and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, this Order requires all individuals to wear a face covering when visiting any City of DeSoto building, facility, or outdoor space. This Order also limits capacity for City of DeSoto buildings and facilities to 50% of their listed occupancy. This Order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 10, 2021 and will continue until rescinded, superseded, or amended or until expired pursuant to applicable law.

