Texas Women’s Foundation Awards Funds

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Texas Women’s Foundation awarded $638,844 to 29 Dallas/Fort Worth nonprofits, thanks to a generous gift from Lyda Hill Philanthropies. The award allows these organizations to increase their usage of the IF/THEN® Collection.

Lyda Hill, founder of Lyda Hill Philanthropies, said, “I’m pleased to partner with Texas Women’s Foundation to reach thousands with positive female STEM role models. The IF/THEN® Fund at the Texas Women’s Foundation establishes a new collaboration between the two organizations that advances gender equity for today’s young girls and builds future equity and leaders across North Texas.”

IF/THEN Collection

The IF/THEN® Collection is the world’s largest free resource of authentic and relatable photos, videos and biographies celebrating diverse, contemporary women in STEM careers and roles. Nonprofits and schools are able to use the Collection for free for non-commercial purposes. Elevating these STEM role models helps inspire young girls to pursue STEM careers.

In November 2020, organizations applied for the grants through the IF/THEN® Fund at Texas Women’s Foundation and received the awards in early 2021. These nonprofits used the grants to inspire the next generation of STEM pioneers in North Texas. Examples include printing banners and posters, updating marketing materials, including assets in programming, and more.

GEMS Camp

The GEMS Camp used its grant to support more than 300 high school girls of color. Their program, BLING!, is a STEM Pathways Institute that teaches networking skills and STEM related lessons using the IF/THEN Collection at virtual and in-person gatherings.

Saki Milton, founder and executive director of the GEMS Camp and a grantee, remarked, “Texas Women’s Foundation continues to find innovative ways to support historically marginalized girls with quality programming in all areas. The new IF/THEN® Fund will help the GEMS Camp and other nonprofits provide girls with diverse STEM career role models in a creative, visual way. We are honored to receive this reward.”

IF/THEN® seeks to further advance women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by empowering current innovators and inspiring the next generation of pioneers. Rooted in a firm belief that there is no better time to highlight positive and successful female professional role models, IF/THEN® is designed to activate a culture shift among young girls to open their eyes to STEM careers.

Texas Women’s Foundation

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Texas Women’s Foundation president and chief executive officer, said, “Whether the outcome is a girl embarking on a STEM career with role models to guide her path, the introduction of STEM in a way that ignites curiosity and ambition among students who haven’t previously considered STEM careers, or elevation of the representation of women in STEM, Texas Women’s Foundation is honored to partner with Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN® Initiative to collaborate in advancing gender equity for today’s girls and tomorrow’s STEM leaders.”

Texas Women’s Foundation is Transforming Texas for Women and Girls, empowering them to build stronger, more equitable communities. One of the world’s largest women’s foundations, the Foundation raises funding from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. These resources support more than $7 million in investments that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through groundbreaking research, advocacy, grants and programs.

The Collection is part of the IF/THEN® Initiative, a national effort sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies® to inspire young girls to pursue STEM careers while creating a culture shift in how the world perceives women in STEM. For information visit ifthencollection.org.