HHSC Announce $3 Million For Family & Domestic Violence Prevention Services

CARES Act Provides Federal Funding For Local Domestic Violence Shelters

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received more than $3 million in federal funding to provide shelter and services to survivors of family and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will support the 78 HHSC-funded local family violence centers that provide survivors with immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs. These funds are made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the Lone Star State remains committed to supporting survivors of domestic and family violence and keeping Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for administering this funding to the state of Texas, and I am grateful to the organizations within HHSC’s Family Violence Program that continue to provide Texans with these crucial services.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenging obstacles and uncertainty for many survivors of family violence across the state,” said Dee Budgewater, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Health, Developmental and Independence Services.

“This grant is a significant investment that will connect vulnerable Texans to critical services, shelter, and move them toward a life free of violence.

Helping Survivors Become Self-Sufficient

“This new funding will provide direct support to 78 HHSC-funded local family violence centers working with survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will also support a wide range of supportive services that are instrumental in helping survivors become self-sufficient. These services include temporary 24-hour shelter, counseling, mobile advocacy, telehealth, peer support, rental assistance, and relocation expenses. The funding also assists family violence centers to cover the costs of providing remote services to those in need.

The HHSC Family Violence Program promotes self-sufficiency, safety and long-term independence of adult and child victims of family violence and victims of teen dating violence. Through a network of service providers, the program provides emergency shelter and supportive services to victims and their children, educates the public and provides training and prevention support to various organizations across Texas. In 2019, 71,637 clients were served through by the Family Violence Program.

For more information, visit the Family Violence Program webpage. Texas residents can dial 2-1-1 to learn about HHSC programs and services.

