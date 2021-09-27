Heart of Teaching Names Michael S. and Micki Rawlings as Honorary Chairs

Facebook

Former Dallas Mayor Michael S. Rawlings and Micki Rawlings are Honorary Chairs of The Heart of Teaching, Dallas Education Foundation’s 2021 Annual Campaign. The Dallas Education Foundation is the nonprofit philanthropic partner of Dallas ISD. Its mission is to inspire community investment to accelerate student success.

The Heart of Teaching is a tribute to the 10,000+ teachers in Dallas ISD. It’s also an opportunity to recognize the talents of our Dallas ISD art educators, a majority of whom are working artists.

Our Dallas ISD art teachers share their gifts with our students and encourage, lift, and enable them to do more than they thought possible. An art exhibition of nearly 60 Dallas ISD teacher-artists will be open for viewing at the Music Hall at Fair Park during and after the State Fair of Texas (September 25 – October 23). Admission to the exhibition is complimentary, but a valid entry to the State Fair is required from September 25–October 17.

Heart of Teaching Showcase

“We are thrilled to be included in the Heart of Teaching collaboration with the Dallas Education Foundation and Dallas ISD,” said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “It’s an honor to host the first ever teacher visual arts showcase at the Music Hall at Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas, and we are so excited to share this impressive exhibition with the public.”

All artwork will be available for purchase through a silent auction, with bidding starting October 1 and closing at an evening event celebration on October 25. All proceeds support the Dallas Education Foundation as they work to fund equity-minded programming district-wide.

“Our educators have a heart for teaching, and we are incredibly appreciative to have the opportunity to elevate our Dallas ISD art teachers with this exhibit. The foundation’s positive impact is deep, and the exhibition, along with the evening reception, is the perfect launch to the foundation’s annual campaign,” says Mita Havlick, Executive Director of the Dallas Education Foundation.

Dallas ISD Named District of Distinction

Dallas ISD was recently named a 2021 District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association. They are one of only 40 out of 1,110 districts across the state.

“Dallas ISD is the largest district to ever be awarded this honor,” says Monica Hayslip, Dallas ISD Director of Visual Arts, “We have an art program on every campus and nearly 300 art teachers in the district. Each one of them is credited with us being named a District of Distinction.”

Atmos Energy is the Heart of Teaching’s title museum sponsor. The Addy Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks, Grand Canyon University, and Texas Instruments are the additional major sponsors.

Atmos Energy

Jonathan Fredi, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy, says, “We know that the Dallas Education Foundation does a fantastic job of advocating for our students and for Dallas ISD. You must educate the whole child, and you cannot leave out art. Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, we want to give our Dallas ISD students every opportunity to succeed.”

The Dallas Education Foundation’s 2021 Heart of Teaching annual campaign runs from October 25 through December 31.