Disney’s Aladdin At Music Hall At Fair Park

See The Broadway Musical “Aladdin” In Dallas

Blockbuster hit Broadway musical, “Disney’s Aladdin,” will be onstage at the Music Hall at Fair Park June 6-23. The national touring production is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America.

Two North Texas natives have leading roles in “Aladdin.” Clinton Greenspan plays the title role of Aladdin, while Major Attaway is the Genie. This family favorite classic is adapted from the Academy Award® winning animated Disney film. A critical and box office smash, it was the highest-grossing film of 1992.

Disney’s film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which took the Oscar for Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Aladdin” opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre March 20, 2014. The musical quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records; the touring company has been seen by over 10 million people, grossing over one billion dollars.

Centuries Old Story

Originally adapted from centuries-old folktales, “Aladdin” is a family-friendly version of the hero’s journey into an exotic world of adventure, comedy, and romance. This new production features a full score, including five songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken. Lyrics are by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice, and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. The book is by Beguelin, and the musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

National Touring Company Cast Members

Along with Greenspan and Attaway, the touring production features Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie De Leon (Iago), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Zach Bencal (Babkak), and Ben Chavez (Omar). Also Colt Prattes (Kassim), Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie & Sultan), Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar and Sultan) and Frank Viveros (Standby Genie & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Cornelius Davis, Bobby Daye, Mathew deGuzman, Olivia Donalson, and Max B. Ehrlich. Also Samantha Farrow, Erik Hernandez, Orianna Hilliard, Cameron Hobbs, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Albert Jennings, Kenway, and Hon Wai K. Kua. Jason Scott Macdonald, Charles McCall, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Cassidy Stoner, Liv Symone, Annie Wallace, Michelle West and Zach Williams complete the ensemble.

“Aladdin” is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements. He is joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

Ticket & Performance Information For Aladdin

At the Music Hall, “Aladdin” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will also be a 1:30 p.m. matinee June 13. VIP ticket packages that include prime seat locations, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are available.

Tickets are on sale now at DallasSummerMusicals.org. Tickets are also available in-person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more get concierge service and may receive a special discount on their tickets. To book a group, please call (214) 426-4768 or email Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

