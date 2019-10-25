Heads Up DFW Road Closures I-45 And I-20

VARIOUS CLOSURES SCHEDULED AT I-45 AND I-20 INTERCHANGE

Oct. 25, 2019

DALLAS – As part of the direct-connector ramp rehabilitation project at Interstate 45 (I-45) and Interstate 20 (I-20), the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will conduct various lane closures to perform bridge work on the I-45 northbound to I-20 westbound direct connector ramp. Please see the closure schedule below:

Friday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Full closure of I-20 eastbound from west of I-45 to east of I-45

Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.

3 left lanes of I-20 eastbound from west of I-45 to east of I-45

Sunday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of I-20 westbound from west of I-45 to east of I-45

Sunday, Nov. 3 through Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of I-45 northbound from north of I-20 to south of I-20

Detours will be marked to assist with traffic control.

More information regarding future ramp and lane closures will follow at a later date. Backups are expected and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

For information on this and other road conditions statewide, visit DriveTexas.org.

