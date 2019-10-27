The Addams Family Musical Returns for Halloween

The Addams Family Musical

Just in time for Halloween, everyone’s favorite freaky but loveable family, “The Addams Family,” returns to a North Texas stage. North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (NPTA) presents the musical production of “The Addams Family” Oct. 25-Nov. 2.in Plano.

That quintessential Princess of Darkness, Wednesday Addams, has grown up. She has also, incredibly, fallen in love with an extremely nice but ordinary young man from a respectable family. As if that wasn’t upsetting enough for her own dysfunctional family, Wednesday asks her dad to keep the news a secret from her mother. Gomez Addams has never tried to keep a secret from his beloved Morticia, and learns it’s almost impossible to do.

Expect big changes for everyone in the family on the fateful night they have Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents over for dinner. A special Halloween performance will take place October 31. Tickets are $20 and up, you can purchase them online at ntparep.org. Special ticket pricing for groups is available. The musical is appropriate for ages twelve and older.

The Addams Family is presented at NTPA Repertory Theatre, 6121 West Park Boulevard in Plano Oct. 25-Nov. 2. Ticket prices range from $20 for general admission to $30 for premium seats. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:3 p.m. The special Halloween night performance on Thursday is at 8 p.m. Additional performances are Nov. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. with a matinee Saturday at 2:30 p.m

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c)3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. The mission of the NTPA Repertory Theatre is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the ‘Burbs. NTPA Repertory was named the 2019 Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano. For more information, visit ntparep.org.

NTPA is the largest youth theatre in the country which several locations around DFW. The NTPA Repertory Theatre’s future shows include “Scrooge the Musical,” “Legally Blonde the Musical,” and “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

