Haywire Hosts Garrison Brothers Events In May

Cigar and whiskey tastings set for May 12; Meet Charlie Garrison and sample small batch whiskey on May 13

DALLAS (May 6, 2021) – Calling all bourbon whiskey lovers! Haywire is teaming up with Garrison Brothers Distillery to host two special May events centered around Texas’ very first legal bourbon. Texas pride is sure to shine through as these two Lone Star State businesses come together to show Dallasites just how great local bourbon tastes.

On Wednesday, May 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., North Texans are invited to join the Garrison Brothers Cigar Social on Haywire’s rooftop Airstream Terrace. Master Distiller Donnis Todd will guide attendees through whiskey tastings and each guest will be given a custom Garrison Brothers Toro Barber Cigar. Tickets for the Cigar Social are $40 per person and can be purchased by calling 972.781.9473 or emailing [email protected] Capacity is limited, so be sure to secure a ticket for this unique event, sooner rather than later.

Then, on Thursday, May 13 from 5-7 p.m., Haywire is hosting a Meet the Maker social event in its first-floor whiskey lounge. Kick back with one of the most well-known names in whiskey – Charlie Garrison – while sampling small batch Garrison Brothers whiskey. This come-and-go event is free and open to the public.

What: Haywire hosts Garrison Brothers Cigar Social

Haywire hosts Garrison Brothers Meet the Maker social event

When: Wednesday, May 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Haywire, located at 5901 Winthrop St. in Plano

Haywire has also crafted three specialty Garrison Brothers cocktails that will be available May 13-16. The cocktails include:

The Honey Bros. – Garrison Brothers Honey Dew, honeysuckle liqueur, honey syrup, angostura bitters, Peychaud’s bitters and lemon peel.

Garrison’s Sweet Peach Tea – Garrison Brothers Small Batch, peach schnapps, simple syrup, lemon juice, iced tea, lemon and mint.

TX Smash Bros. – Strawberry, blackberry, Garrison Brothers Small Batch, elderflower liqueur, mint simple syrup, lemon juice, Richard’s Sparkling and mint.

For more information and to make a dinner reservation, visit haywirerestaurant.com.

About Haywire

Founded in Plano, Texas in 2017, Haywire offers the true Texas experience with an urban refresh. Hearty enough for the ranch hand and perfectly refined for the business executive, Haywire takes the Texas dining experience to a new level. Haywire’s atmosphere is inspired by the unique style of Marfa, Texas, and is spread out over three floors, each offering a distinct experience. Kick back by the fireplace with a handcrafted cocktail in the first-floor whiskey lounge, enjoy a Wagyu Tomahawk ribeye with a bold red in the inviting second-floor dining room or unwind with friends and a cold local beer or Cadillac margarita under the big Texas sky on the rooftop patio. Haywire is a concept developed by FB Society. Haywire is set to open a second location at 1920 McKinney Ave. in Dallas in June 2021. For more information, visit haywirerestaurant.com and follow Haywire on Facebook and Instagram.

