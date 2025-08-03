Harry Potter: The Exhibition Opens in Dallas Pepper Square Oct. 24

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Harry Potter: The Exhibition heads to Dallas, opening on Oct. 24 in Dallas Pepper Square. Produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Imagine, and Eventim Live, the U.S. tour of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition celebrates the enchanting world of Harry Potter and beyond. The touring exhibition has already captivated over 4 million fans worldwide.

Tickets will go on sale September 10. Join the waitlist today to ensure your spellbinding experience with early access to tickets. For those who join the waitlist, a presale will be offered beginning September 9.

The behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™ film series, as well as wonders from the extended world of Harry Potter. The Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is included.

Guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments from the beloved films. Fans will get an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical galleries.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

“This exhibition celebrates the extended world of Harry Potter like no other touring exhibition has done before,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine. “With its family-friendly environment and great appreciation for storytelling and adventure, North Texas is the perfect place for fans and families of all ages to experience the magic of the wizarding world. We can’t wait to share it with visitors from near and far when we open this fall.”

Since its world premiere in Philadelphia in February 2022, Harry Potter: The Exhibition has captivated over 4 million fans and visitors worldwide. The exhibition has traveled to major cities around the globe and is currently on display in Salt Lake City, UT; Krakow, Poland; Melbourne, Australia, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Exhibition Gallery Highlights

From Page to Screen Gallery showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map. There guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition.

The Great Hall Gallery is a space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

Hogwarts Houses gallery

The gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their pre-registration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring the iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest

Fans are ofered an interactive Patronus charm experience at Hagrid’s Hut and the Forbiddeen Forest. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest, and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid’s Hut.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled and draft Butterbeer. There will also be merchandise not available at any other Harry Potter experience.

Fans are encouraged to follow Harry Potter: The Exhibition on Facebook and Instagram. #harrypotterexhibition @harrypotter_exhibition.