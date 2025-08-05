TCU for Texans Expands Access to a TCU Education

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (August 4, 2025) — Texas Christian University, one of the nation’s top private institutions, announced the official launch of TCU for Texans, an ambitious aid initiative that removes financial barriers to attendance by providing tuition, as well as assistance for food and housing, for qualifying Texas students. Beginning with the Fall 2026 class, TCU for Texans will be available to incoming first-year students from Texas whose families earn $70,000 or less in adjusted gross income (AGI) and meet other eligibility criteria through the financial aid application process.

“TCU for Texans opens our doors to the state’s best and brightest students who may have once considered a TCU education out of reach,” said Chancellor Daniel W. Pullin. “Demand for a TCU degree and our best-in-class student experience continues to grow, and this initiative reflects our deep commitment to ensuring we welcome high-achieving students from every corner of Texas. We want students to know: if you have the drive and talent, we have the support.”

The initiative is designed to expand access to TCU’s nationally ranked academic programs, personalized learning environment and vibrant campus life, regardless of a student’s financial status. In addition to tuition, TCU for Texans offers renewable support for qualifying students through their college journey, with eligibility reassessed annually based on need.

Key criteria for eligibility include:

Texas residency

Pell Grant eligibility

Family AGI of $70,000 or less (with reasonable assets)

Priority given to applicants who complete (1) FAFSA or TASFA and (2) CSS Profile by November 1, 2025

The initiative builds on TCU’s LEAD ON: Values in Action 10-year strategic plan, which calls on TCU to extend its reach and broaden access to the university’s exceptional academics, student experience and top-tier athletics. Over the past three years, the university has piloted this effort and invested in providing full tuition and food and housing assistance to qualified applicants, enabling hundreds of academically talented Texans to become Horned Frogs. Now, with expanded capacity and formalized support, TCU for Texans will serve as a cornerstone of the university’s investment in student-centered growth.

“As TCU continues to attract a student body from every state in the nation, we want Texan families to know they remain a bedrock at TCU,” said Heath Einstein, vice provost for enrollment management. “Academically talented Texas students can have confidence that a TCU education is attainable, and we will be there every step of the way to ensure their success.”

Learn more about TCU for Texans at go.TCU.edu/TCUforTexans.

About Texas Christian University

Founded in 1873, TCU is a world-class, values-centered private university based in Fort Worth, Texas. The university comprises nine schools and colleges offering 117 areas of undergraduate study, 62 master’s level programs and 37 areas of doctoral study. Total enrollment stands at 12,785, including 10,915 undergraduates and 1,870 graduate students. The student/faculty ratio is 13.5:1, and 88% of TCU’s 735 full-time faculty members hold the highest degree in their discipline. TCU consistently ranks among the top universities and colleges in the nation, and the Horned Frog family consists of more than 100,000 living alumni. An athletics powerhouse, TCU has won five national and 15 Big 12 Conference athletics championships in the last five years, in addition to becoming the first university in Texas and the Big 12 Conference to win a College Football Playoff contest. For more information, please visit TCU’s website.