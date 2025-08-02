Flavorful Mojo Risin’ Chicken Taco Steals the Spotlight at Tacodeli

Facebook

Mojo Risin’ is the newest creative taco offered by Tacodeli, the Texas taquería famed for its high-quality, flavorful ingredients. The craveable creation was unveiled July 14, and I was eager to try the limited-time taco while it was still on the menu.

With a $50 gift card burning a hole in my pocket, I stopped for lunch at the Tacodeli location at 878 Sylvan Avenue in West Dallas. General Manager Barry Ronaldes helped me navigate the extensive menu so I could try a few other tacos along with two versions of the Mojo Risin’. I added a Pollo en Mole (shredded chicken, house-made mole, queso fresco, cilantro, and onion) and a Happy Taco (shredded chicken, sauteed mushroom, and jack cheese).

The Mojo Risin’ Taco features premium Red Bird chicken thigh, shaved thin like Tacodeli’s popular picosito-style meats. After sizzling on the plancha, the taco is adorned with a housemade garlic mojo sauce (infused with chipotle, ancho and pasilla). Add a squeeze of lime, a layer of fresh cabbage slaw (similar to the fan-fave Tinga Taco), and green onions for a creative and colorful offering. It’s available on corn, wheat, or flour tortillas, so I ordered the corn and wheat tortilla versions. Both versions of the Mojo Risin’ delivered a satisfying crunch along with an unexpected burst of flavors.

Mojo Risin’ a Mix of Flavors

“We’ve been working on this one for a while — it’s a mix of some of our favorite flavors, and it’s off the hook,” said Roberto Espinosa, Founder and Chef of Tacodeli. “This isn’t your usual mojo — the garlic’s there, but it’s the chipotle, ancho and pasilla that bring the real heat. The way the sauce soaks into the chicken with the addition of the crunchy cabbage slaw on top really elevates this taco, and we’re excited for people to try it for the first time ever.”

In my opinion, the Mojo Risin’ Taco deserves a permanent spot on the Tacodeli menu. My advice is go to your closest Tacodeli and order a Mojo Risin’ soon–you don’t want to miss this special flavor treat. Like all of Tacodeli’s offerings, the Mojo Risin’ Taco reflects the fast-growing company’s passion for blending authentic Mexican flavors with chef-crafted twists.

Tacodeli Expands from Austin

The Austin-established taquería was founded in 1999 by Roberto Espinosa, and has expanded across the Lone Star State. Known for its commitment to quality, top-tier flavor and the freshest ingredients available, Tacodeli has grown to 14 locations in Austin, Dallas, Plano, and Houston.

Rooted in Mexican authenticity, Tacodeli offers a unique menu of signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings and award-winning salsas, prepared by hand every day. Tacodeli’s retail products, including their fresh salsas and dips, can be found at Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, Kroger, and multiple regional grocery locations. For more information, visit tacodeli.com.